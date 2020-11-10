SSC CPO SI 2019 PET/PST Admit Card Released for Central Region @ssc-cr.org, Admit Cards for Other Regions to Release Soon

SSC CPO SI 2019 PET/PST Admit Card: Staff Selection Commission has released the SSC CPO SI 2019 PET/PST Admit Card at its website. i.e. ssc-cr.org for recruitment to the post of Sub Inspectors in Delhi Police, CAPFs, ASI in CISF Exam 2019. All candidates who are going to appear within Central Region can now download SSC CPO SI 2019 PET/PST Admit Card by visiting the Central Region Official Website.

For sake of the candidates, we have provided the SSC CPO SI 2019 PET/PST Admit Card Download Link for Central Region. Candidates can go through the given table below to download SSC CPO SI 2019 PET/PST, Admit Card. The commission will conduct the exam from 23 November 2020 to 8 December 2020. The admit cards for the rest SSC Regions will be soon uploaded by the commission at its website. All candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for latest updates.

All such candidates who have qualified in SSC CPO SI 2019 Paper 1 are eligible to appear in SSC CPO SI 2019 PET/PST. The PET/PST is only qualifying in nature. The exam consists of Paper-I, Physical Standard Test (PST)/ Physical Endurance Test, Paper 2 and Detailed Medical Exam. Candidates will have to appear in these stages of the exam mandatorily.

How and Where to Download SSC CPO SI 2019 PET/PST?

Visit the official website of SSC.i.e. ssc.nic.in. Click on SSC CPO SI 2019 PET/PSTflashing on the homepage. A link will be opened. Enter application number/registration number and other details. The SSC CPO SI 2019 PET/PSTAdmit Card will be displayed. Download SSC CPO SI 2019 PET/PSTand save it for future reference.

Download SSC CPO SI 2019 PET/PST Admit Card 2020

SSC Regions Download SSC CPO SI 2019 PET/PST Admit Card Central Region Click Here http://ssc-cr.org/rect_si_caps_asi_cisf_si_delhi_police_2019_pet_pst_1535.php?proceed=yes SSC North Eastern Region Click Here https://www.sscner.org.in/trial/ SSC Southern Region Click Here http://www.sscsr.gov.in/ SSC Madhya Pradesh Region Click Here https://www.sscmpr.org/ SSC Eastern Region Click Here https://sscer.org/ SSC North Western Region Click Here https://www.sscnwr.org/ SSC Western Region Click Here https://www.sscwr.net/ SSC Kerala Karnataka Region Click Here https://www.ssckkr.kar.nic.in/ SSC North Region Click Here https://www.sscnr.net.in/newlook/site/index.html

This recruitment is being done to recruit 1564 Vacancies in Delhi Police, Sub-Inspector (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), SSC CPO Sub-Inspectors in Delhi Police and CAPFs Examination (Paper-I) 2020.

