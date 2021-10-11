Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

SSC CPO SI DME Admit Card 2021 Released, Download Zone Wise Delhi Police SI & CAPF ASI DME Call Letter Here

SSC CPO SI DME Admit Card 2021 has been uploaded on the regional official website of SSC. The Detailed Medical Exam is scheduled to be conducted from 18 October onwards. The candidates can check SSC CPO SI DME Admit Card 2021 Zone Wise Download Link and other details here. 

Created On: Oct 11, 2021 15:33 IST
SSC CPO SI DME Admit Card 2021: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the admit card for recruitment to the post of Sub Inspectors in Delhi Police, CAPFs & Assitant Sub Inspectors in CISF Exam 2019. The candidates who have qualified for the Detailed Medical Exam can download their call letters of the respective zone through the link provided below or through the regional official websites of SSC.

The Commission has decided to conduct the detailed medical exams from 18 to 30 October 2021 at various exam centres. The candidates can download their admit card using their roll numbers, name and registration number on the login page. The direct links of the respective regions are given below.

How to Download SSC CPO SI DME Admit Card 2021?

  1. Visit the respective regional official website of SSC.i.e.ssc.nic.in.
  2. Click on the link that reads ‘STATUS / DOWNLOAD CALL LETTER FOR SUB-INSPECTORS IN DELHI POLICE, CAPFs & ASSISTANT SUB-INSPECTORS IN CISF EXAM-2019 - CONDUCT OF DETAILED MEDICAL EXAMINATION (DME) TO BE HELD FROM 18/10/2021 TO 30/10/2021’.
  3. It will redirect you to the new page.
  4. Now, you have three options to download your call letters. i.e. registration number and date of birth, Roll Number and DOB, Name, Father Name and DOB.
  5. After submitting the credentials, the admit card will be displayed on the screen.
  6. Candidates can download  SSC CPO SI DME Admit Card 2021and save it for future reference.

As of now, the admit cards for Northern Region, Western Region, MP Sub Region, North Eastern Region, KKR Region, NWR Region and Central Region has been uploaded. The admit cards for rest regions will be shortly uploaded on the official website. The candidates are advised to download SSC CPO SI DME Admit Card 2021 through the provided links given below.

Download Zone Wise SSC CPO SI DME Admit Card 2021

State/UT

Region/Sub Region

SSC Download Link

Rajasthan, Delhi, Uttarakhand

Northern Region

Download SSC Northern Region NR CPO SI DME 2019 Admit Card

 

Maharashtra, Gujrat,Goa

Western Region

SSC Western Region WR CPO SI DME 2019 Admit Card

Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh

MP Sub-Region

SSC Madhya Pradesh MPR CPO SI DME 2019 Admit Card

West Bengal, Orrisa, Jharkhand, A&N Island, Sikkim

Eastern Region

SSC Eastern Region ER CPO SI DME 2019 Admit Card

Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Tripura, Nagaland, Mizoram

North Eastern Region

SSC North East Region NER Region CPO SI DME 2019 Admit Card

 

Andhra Pradesh, Punduchery, Tamilnadu

Southern Region

SSC Southern Region SR Chennai CPO SI DME 2019 Admit Card

Karnataka, Kerla

KKR region

SSC KKR Region CPO SI DME 2019 Admit Card

Haryana, Punjab, J&K, Himachal Pradesh

North Western Sub-Region

SSC North Western Sub Region NWR CPO SI DME 2019 Admit Card

Uttar Pradesh & Bihar

Central Region

SSC Central Region CR CPO SI DME 2019 Admit Card

Special Instructions:

  • The candidates should note that while sitting in the exam, they must have an original photo identity card that has the same date of birth as it is printed in the entry certificate.
  • If the date of birth is not given in the original photo official identity card, then the candidate must have an additional government original certificate as proof of their date of birth.
  • If the date of birth, mentioned in the original photo identity card/official certificate issued as proof of admission certificate and date of birth does not match, then, the candidate will not be allowed to appear in the exam.

 

