SSC CPO SI DME Admit Card 2021 Released, Download Zone Wise Delhi Police SI & CAPF ASI DME Call Letter Here

SSC CPO SI DME Admit Card 2021 has been uploaded on the regional official website of SSC. The Detailed Medical Exam is scheduled to be conducted from 18 October onwards. The candidates can check SSC CPO SI DME Admit Card 2021 Zone Wise Download Link and other details here.

SSC CPO SI DME Admit Card 2021: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the admit card for recruitment to the post of Sub Inspectors in Delhi Police, CAPFs & Assitant Sub Inspectors in CISF Exam 2019. The candidates who have qualified for the Detailed Medical Exam can download their call letters of the respective zone through the link provided below or through the regional official websites of SSC.

The Commission has decided to conduct the detailed medical exams from 18 to 30 October 2021 at various exam centres. The candidates can download their admit card using their roll numbers, name and registration number on the login page. The direct links of the respective regions are given below.

How to Download SSC CPO SI DME Admit Card 2021?

Visit the respective regional official website of SSC.i.e.ssc.nic.in. Click on the link that reads ‘STATUS / DOWNLOAD CALL LETTER FOR SUB-INSPECTORS IN DELHI POLICE, CAPFs & ASSISTANT SUB-INSPECTORS IN CISF EXAM-2019 - CONDUCT OF DETAILED MEDICAL EXAMINATION (DME) TO BE HELD FROM 18/10/2021 TO 30/10/2021’. It will redirect you to the new page. Now, you have three options to download your call letters. i.e. registration number and date of birth, Roll Number and DOB, Name, Father Name and DOB. After submitting the credentials, the admit card will be displayed on the screen. Candidates can download SSC CPO SI DME Admit Card 2021and save it for future reference.

As of now, the admit cards for Northern Region, Western Region, MP Sub Region, North Eastern Region, KKR Region, NWR Region and Central Region has been uploaded. The admit cards for rest regions will be shortly uploaded on the official website. The candidates are advised to download SSC CPO SI DME Admit Card 2021 through the provided links given below.

Download Zone Wise SSC CPO SI DME Admit Card 2021

Special Instructions: