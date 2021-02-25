SSC CPO SI DV Schedule 2018 Released, Check Roll Number Wise SSCKKR SI & ASI 2018-21 DV Schedule Here

SSC CPO SI DV Schedule 2018: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has uploaded the document verification schedule for Karnataka Kerala Region. All such candidates who have been shortlisted to appear in the document verification round can check their schedule on the official website of SSCKKR.i.e.ssckkr.kar.nic.in.

SSC CPO SI DV 2018 is scheduled to be held on 9 March 2021 at SSC (KKR), Bengaluru at 9.30 AM. Candidates whose roll number is mentioned on the official website. They may check their list in the provided link.

How and Where to Check SSC CPO SI DV Schedule 2018?

Visit the official website.i.e.ssckkr.kar.nic.in. Click on SCHEDULE OF DOCUMENT VERIFICATION FOR SUB INSPECTORS IN DELHI POLICE, CAPFS AND ASI IN CISF EXAMINATION, 2018" flashing on the homepage. A PDF will be opened. Download SSC CPO SI DV 2018 and save it for future reference.

Download SSC CPO SI DV 2018 Schedule

The Staff Selection Commission conducted Computer Based Examination for the Recruitment of Sub-Inspectors in Delhi Police, CAPFs and Assistant Sub-Inspectors in CISF Examination, 2018 (Paper-I) from 12 March 2019 to 16 March 2019. The result of Paper-I was declared by the Commission on 25 May 2019.

SSC CPO SI 2018 Paper 2 Exam was held on 27 September 2019 for those candidates who were declared qualified in PET/PST by the Central Armed Paramilitary Forces (CAPFs). SSC CPO SI 2018 Paper 2 Exam result was declared on 03 February 2020 for short-listing candidates for Medical Examination. The list of Document Verification was released on 8 February 2021.

All shortlisted candidates are required to come for Document Verification. Those failing to do so will not be considered for final selection. Candidates are required to submit all documents in original for verification at the time of Document Verification. Final selection will be made on the basis of aggregate marks scored by candidates in PaperI+Paper-II. Allocation of candidates to various User Departments/ Forces will be made based on their merit position and the preference of posts exercised by them at the time of Document Verification.