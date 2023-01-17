SSC Delhi Police Constable Final Answer Key 2022 Out, Direct Link to Download PDF

SSC Delhi Police Driver-Male Final Answer Key was released by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) at its official website.

SSC Delhi Police Constable Final Answer Key for Driver(Male) has been released by the Staff Selection Commission. Candidates can check the final answer key along with question papers and their response sheets from the official website of SSC- https://ssc.nic.in/ The SSC Delhi Police Constable Driver-Male Exam was conducted on 21 October 2022 . The final result of SSC Delhi Police Constable Driver-Male was declared on 29 December 2022. Now SSC has released the Final Answer Key along with a notification. In the notification, the commission has said that, “In order to ensure greater transparency in the examination system, and in the interest of the candidates, it has been decided to upload the Final Answer Keys along with the Question Paper(s) on the website of the Commission on 16.01.2023”. A total of 1411 vacancies were there in the exam.

Direct link to download the SSC Delhi Police Constable Final Answer Key

SSC Delhi Police Constable Final Answer Key

Steps to download the SSC Delhi Police Constable Final Answer Key

Visit the SSC official website- https://ssc.nic.in/ Click on the Answer key link flashing on home page titled- Uploading of Final Answer Key(s) along with Candidates' Response Sheet(s): Constable (Driver)-Male in Delhi Police Examination, 2022 Read the notification regarding the release of Final Answer key and uploading of question papers and click on the Download link given at bottom of notification. A new login page would open Login via roll no. and password as per Admit Card View and download the answer key in PDF format and keep it for future reference.

Response sheets of candidates and question papers can be downloaded till 4 PM of 28th January 2023, after which it will be removed.

About the SSC Delhi Police Constable (Driver)-Male Exam

The Delhi Police Constable (Driver)-Male exam was conducted by SSC for the posts of Drivers in the Delhi Police. The exam process consisted of a Computer Based Exam along with Physical Test and Driving Test/Trade Test.