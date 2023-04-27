SSC Exam Calendar 2023 OUT: Check SSC CHSL Exam Date, SSC MTS Exam Date and SSC CPO Exam Date Here

SSC Exam Calendar 2023 is available at the official website i.e. ssc.nic.in. Candidates can check SSC CHSL Exam Date 2023, SSC MTS Exam Date 2023 and SSC CPO Exam Date 2023 Here.

SSC Exam Calendar 2023: Staff Selection Commission (SSC), recently, released the exam dates for Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Posts, Multi-Tasking (Non- Technical) Staff and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Posts and for Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces Posts on its official website.

Aspirants can check the exam dates of these exam in the table and they can prepare for the exams accordingly.

SSC Calendar 2023

The exam will be conducted in the month of August, September and October 2023. The details of all the exams are available in the table below:

Exam Name Exam Dates Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2023 02 August to 22 August 2023 Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination, 2023 01 September to 29 September 2023 Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces Examination, 2023 03 October to 06 Octobrt 2023

SSC Notification Date 2023

SSC CHSL Notification 2023

SSC CHSL 2023 Notification is expected in the month of May or June 2023 as the exam is being organised in August 2023. Graduates would be able to apply for SSC CHSL 2023 Exam through the official website.

SSC MTS Notification 2023

The notification for the post of MTS for Group B and Group C will be published in the month of June or July 2023 on the official website of the Staff Selection Commission.

SSC SI CPO Notification 2023

The commission is conducting the SSC CPO SI Exam from October 3 to 6 2023. Hence, we can expect the notification in the month of August 2023.