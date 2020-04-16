SSC Exam Date 2020 for CHSL, JE, Steno and SSC CHSL Skill Test Date 2018 to Announce After Lockdown 2, Check SSC Exams Updates Here

SSC Exam Date 2019-20 for CHSL, JE, Steno and Other: Staff Selection Commission will announce the new dates for Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination (Tier-I) 2019, Junior Engineer (Paper-I) Examination, 2019, Stenographer Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ Examination, 2019 and Skill Test for Combined Higher Secondary Level Examination, 2018 after the second phase of nationwide lockdown (COVID -19 Lockdown 2.0) i.e. after 03 May 2020. SSC New Dates of these examinations will be notified on the websites of the Commission and its Regional / Sub-Regional Offices of the Commission.

The special meeting was held to review the situation arising out of the Corona Virus pandemic by Staff Selection Commission.

A press note has been released by Press Information Bureau, Government of India on its official website pib.gov.in. As per the Press Release “In view of the prevailing lockdown restrictions, including social distancing norms, it was decided that dates for all examinations, where candidates are required to travel from all parts of the country, will be reviewed from time to time. A decision on fresh dates for the remaining days of Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination (Tier-I) 2019, Junior Engineer (Paper-I) Examination, 2019, Stenographer Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ Examination, 2019 and Skill Test for Combined Higher Secondary Level Examination, 2018 will be taken after May 3, 2020 following the completion of second phase of the lockdown.

Annual Calendar of Examinations notified by the Commission will also be reviewed in respect of the schedules of other examinations.

SSC CHSL Exam 2020 was scheduled to be held from 20 March while SSC JE Exam 2020 was scheduled from 30 March. Also, SSC Steno 2020 Exam which is scheduled on 05 May to 07 May shall also be postponed. Other than this, SSC CHSL Skill Test 2018 was canceled by SSC which was scheduled to be held on 04 April 2020.

Candidates who are going to appear for any of these exams should keep a track on official website of SSC ssc.nic.in or on this page for SSC Exam 2020 Updates.

PIB SSC Exam 2019-20 Exam Press Release

SSC Official Website