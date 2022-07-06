SSC Exam Date 2022 for CGL Tier 2, CGL Tier 3 and Selection Post 10 Available @ssc.nic.in, Check Here

SSC Exam Date 2022: Staff Selection Commission has announced the dates of the exam scheduled to be held in the month of August 2022. This exam includes Selection Post Examination Phase 10 2022, Combined Graduate Level(Tier-II) Examination, 2021 and Combined Graduate Level(Tier-III) Examination, 2021.

The candidates who are appearing in this exam can check the dates in the table below:

Name of the Exam Exam Date SSC Selection Post Phase 10 Online Exam 01 to 05 August 2022 SSC CGL Tier 2 Exam Date 08 to 10 August 2022 SSC CGL Tier 3 Exam Date 21 August 2022

Also Read:

SSC Calendar 2022-2023

SSC CGL Tier 2 2022

Candidates who are qualified in SSC CGL Tier 1 Exam will now appear for the Tier 2 Exam. There will be objective-type questions on Quantitative Abilities, English Language and Comprehension, Statistics and General Studies (Finance & Economics). Each section will be given 2 hours. Aroun1.5 Lakhs students will appear in the Tier 2 Exam.

SSC CGL Tier 3 2022

SSC CGL Tier 3 is a descriptive type test which will be conducted taken offline via pen and paper mode. The candidates will be assessed on the language proficiency, grammar knowledge, vocabulary usage and writing skills will be tested in English/Hindi. They are required to write essays, précis, applications, letters, etc. in 60 minutes.

SSC Selection Post 10 Exam 2022

There will be questions on General Intelligence (Reasoning), English Language (Basic Knowledge), Quantitative Aptitude (Basic Arithmetic Skill) and General Awareness & Current Affairs. Each subject will have 25 questions of 25 marks.