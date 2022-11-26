SSC GD Constable 2022 Exam Update: Vacancies Increased, Check Details

SSC GD Constable 2022 Notice Released: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) released an important notice regarding the recruitment of GD Constable Posts. The notice explains the increased number of vacancies as reported by MHA. Now, the vacancies can be read as 45284. Out of the total, 45109 are vacancies under BSF (Border Security Force), CISF (Central Industrial Security Force), SSB (Sashastra Seema Bal), ITBP (Indo Tibetan Border Police), AR (Assam Rifleman) and SSF (Secretariat Security Force). Earlier, there were 24369 vacancies were notified.

The candidates can check the details of the added vacancies below:

SSC GD Constable Male Vacnacies

Force General EWS OBC ST SC BSF 7387 1758 3917 1812 2776 CISF 2264 538 1200 510 811 CRPF 4644 1095 2472 678 1700 SSB 841 140 449 154 340 ITBP 722 112 305 176 204 AR 1331 316 570 581 355 SSF 59 9 14 3 31 Total

17248 3968 8927 3914 6217

SSC GD Constable Female Vacancies

Force General EWS OBC ST SC BSF 1305 313 688 323 486 CISF 266 60 127 49 89 CRPF 262 53 125 53 87 SSB 107 0 69 6 61 ITBP 158 7 49 23 31 AR 0 0 0 0 0 SSF 19 2 5 1 11 Total

4835 435 1063 455 765

SSC GD Constable NCB Vacancies

Category Vacancies UR 73 EWS 23 OBC 40 SC 12 ST 27

The commission has scheduled the computer-based exam for the said posts in January 2023. The candidates can check the details regarding the exam dates in the link below:

SSC GD Constable Exam Date

The application process regarding the recruitment of GD Constable in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles and for the post of Sepoy in NCB is ongoing. The last date of the application is 30 November 2022. You can apply through the provided link.

SSC GD Constable Application Link