SSC GD Constable 2022 Exam Update: Vacancies Increased, Check Details

SSC GD Constable 2022 Notice Released: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) released an important notice regarding the recruitment of GD Constable Posts. The notice explains the increased number of vacancies as reported by MHA. Now, the vacancies can be read as 45284. Out of the total, 45109 are vacancies under BSF (Border Security Force), CISF (Central Industrial Security Force), SSB (Sashastra Seema Bal), ITBP (Indo Tibetan Border Police), AR (Assam Rifleman) and SSF (Secretariat Security Force). Earlier, there were 24369 vacancies were notified.
The candidates can check the details of the added vacancies below:
SSC GD Constable Male Vacnacies
|Force
|General
|EWS
|OBC
|ST
|SC
|BSF
|7387
|1758
|3917
|1812
|2776
|CISF
|2264
|538
|1200
|510
|811
|CRPF
|4644
|1095
|2472
|678
|1700
|SSB
|841
|140
|449
|154
|340
|ITBP
|722
|112
|305
|176
|204
|AR
|1331
|316
|570
|581
|355
|SSF
|59
|9
|14
|3
|31
|Total
|17248
|3968
|8927
|3914
|6217
SSC GD Constable Female Vacancies
|Force
|General
|EWS
|OBC
|ST
|SC
|BSF
|1305
|313
|688
|323
|486
|CISF
|266
|60
|127
|49
|89
|CRPF
|262
|53
|125
|53
|87
|SSB
|107
|0
|69
|6
|61
|ITBP
|158
|7
|49
|23
|31
|AR
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|SSF
|19
|2
|5
|1
|11
|Total
|4835
|435
|1063
|455
|765
SSC GD Constable NCB Vacancies
|Category
|Vacancies
|UR
|73
|EWS
|23
|OBC
|40
|SC
|12
|ST
|27
The commission has scheduled the computer-based exam for the said posts in January 2023. The candidates can check the details regarding the exam dates in the link below:
The application process regarding the recruitment of GD Constable in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles and for the post of Sepoy in NCB is ongoing. The last date of the application is 30 November 2022. You can apply through the provided link.
SSC GD Constable Application Link