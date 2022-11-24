SSC GD Constable Exam Date 2022-23 (Released) @ssc.nic.in: Check Here

SSC GD Constable Exam Date 2022-23: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced the dates for Constables (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFS), NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination 2022 at ssc.nic.in. According to the official notification, SSC GD Constable Exam will be conducted from 10 January 2023 to 14 February 2023. The exam will be conducted across the country at different centres. The candidates would be able to check their exact exam.

SSC GD Constable Admit Card Date 2022

The admit card will be available in the last of December 2022. Candidates would be able to download the SSC GD Constable Admit Card from the regional website of the commission for which you have applied for SSC CR, SSC ER, SSC NR, SSC NER, SSC WR, SSC SR, SSC NWR, SSC KKR and SSC MPR.

SSC Skill Test Date 2022

The commission has also announced the skill test dates for Combined Graduate Level Examination 2021, Combined Higher Secondary Examination 2021 and Stenographer Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ Exam 2022. The candidates can check the dates in the table below:

Name of Exam Exam Dates SSC CGL Skill Test Date 2021 04 and 05 January 2023 SSC CHSL Skill Test Date 2021 06 January 2023 SSC Steno Skill Test Date 2022 15 and 16 February 2023

SSC GD Constable Exam Details

There will be questions on 80 questions of 160 marks on General Intelligence & Reasoning, GK, Maths and English/Hindi subjects. The medium of the exam will be online. Those who qualify in the exam will be callled for Physical Eligibility Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST).