SSC GD Constable Final Result 2022 (Out) at ssc.nic.in, Check List Of Qualified Candidates And Cut Off

SSC GD Constable Final Result 2022 : The staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the final result for the post of Constable (GD) in CAPFs, NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) and others on its official website.

All those candidates who had appeared in the various round of selection process for Constable (GD) post can download SSC GD Constable Final Result 2022 by visiting the official website -ssc.nic.in.

Alternatively, SSC GD Constable Final Result 2022 can also be downloaded via the direct link provided below:

Direct Link To Download: SSC GD Constable Final Result 2022





As per the short notice released, Staff Selection Commission has uploaded the PDF of the final result for the of post of Constable (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2021 on its official website.

Commission had conducted the written exam for the Constable GD post from 16.11.2021 to 15.12.2021 in the Computer Based Mode. It is noted that a total of 2,85,201 candidates (female-31,657 and male-2,53,544) were

shortlisted for appearing in the PET/ PST for the same.

The result of PET/ PST was declared on 12.08.2022 byu the commission in which 69,287 candidates were shortlisted for appearing in the Detailed Medical Examination (DME). After the DV/DME and RME was conducted by CRPF from 12.09.2022 to 04.10.2022, now the final result has been uploaded by SSC on its official website. Commission has also uploaded the category wise Cut off marks for the Constable (GD) post.

You can download the SSC GD Constable Final Result 2022 from the official website after following the steps given below.



How to Download SSC GD Constable Final Result 2022