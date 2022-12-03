SSC IMD Admit Card 2022 Released at CR, NER, NWR: Check Scientific Assistant Application Status at NR

SSC IMD Admit Card 2022: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) released the admit card of the Indian Meteorological Department Exam 2022 on the official website of Central Region (CR), North Western Region (NWR) and North Eastern Region (NER) i.e. ssc-cr.org and sscner.org.in respectively. Other than this, the application status link is also available on the SSC NR website which is sscnr.nic.in.
Candidates can download SSC Scientific Assistant Admit Card from the respective regional website of the commission. It is to be noted that the link for the remaining will be available for other regions in due course.
The candidates can check the direct links in the table below. The candidates need to use their registration number and date of birth. If they do not know their registration number, then they can use their roll number or name.
|Name of the Region
|SSC IMD Admit Card Link
|SSC IMD Application Status Link
|SSC Central Region
|SSC CR IMD Admit Card Download Link
|SSC CR IMD Application Status Link
|SSC North Eastern Region
|SSC NER IMD Admit Card Download Link
|SSC NER IMD Application Status Link
|SSC Northern Region
|SSC NR IMD Admit Card Download Link
|SSC NR IMD Application Status Link
|SSC Southern Region
|SSC SR IMD Admit Card Download Link
|SSC SR IMD Application Status Link
|SSC Eastern Region
|SSC ER IMD Admit Card Download Link
|SSC ER IMD Application Status Link
|SSC Western Region
|SSC WR IMD Admit Card Download Link
|SSC WR IMD Application Status Link
|SSC North Western Region
|SSC NWR IMD Admit Card Download Link
|SSC NWR IMD Application Status Link
|SSC Kerala Karnataka Region
|SSC KKR IMD Admit Card Download Link
|SSC KKR IMD Application Status Link
|SSC Madhya Pradesh Region
|SSC MPR IMD Admit Card Download Link
|SSC MPR IMD Application Status Link
SSC Scientific Assistant IMD Exam 2022
The exam will be held from 14 December to 16 December 2022 via online mode for the recruitment of 900 Scientific Assistant Group ‘B’ Non-Gazetted, Non-Ministerial posts. There will be questions divided into two parts.
- Part 1 has 25 questions in each subject including General Intelligence & Reasoning, Quantitative Aptitude, English language & Comprehension and General Awareness.
- Part 2 has 100 questions on Physics / Computer Science & Information Technology / Electronics & Telecommunication Engineering.
The duration of the exam is 2 hours. There will be a negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer in the examination.
After the conduct of the exam, the commission will upload the tentative answer key along with the response sheet on its official website i.e. ssc.nic.in.