SSC IMD Admit Card 2022 Released at CR, NER, NWR: Check Scientific Assistant Application Status at NR

SSC IMD Admit Card 2022: SSC has released the admit card of the Scientific Assistant Admit Card on its official regional websites. Candidates can check the link here,

SSC IMD Admit Card 2022: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) released the admit card of the Indian Meteorological Department Exam 2022 on the official website of Central Region (CR), North Western Region (NWR) and North Eastern Region (NER) i.e. ssc-cr.org and sscner.org.in respectively. Other than this, the application status link is also available on the SSC NR website which is sscnr.nic.in.

Candidates can download SSC Scientific Assistant Admit Card from the respective regional website of the commission. It is to be noted that the link for the remaining will be available for other regions in due course.

The candidates can check the direct links in the table below. The candidates need to use their registration number and date of birth. If they do not know their registration number, then they can use their roll number or name.

SSC Scientific Assistant IMD Exam 2022

The exam will be held from 14 December to 16 December 2022 via online mode for the recruitment of 900 Scientific Assistant Group ‘B’ Non-Gazetted, Non-Ministerial posts. There will be questions divided into two parts.

Part 1 has 25 questions in each subject including General Intelligence & Reasoning, Quantitative Aptitude, English language & Comprehension and General Awareness.

Part 2 has 100 questions on Physics / Computer Science & Information Technology / Electronics & Telecommunication Engineering.

The duration of the exam is 2 hours. There will be a negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer in the examination.

After the conduct of the exam, the commission will upload the tentative answer key along with the response sheet on its official website i.e. ssc.nic.in.