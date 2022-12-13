SSC IMD Scientific Assistant 2022 Exam Begins on 14th Dec (Tomorrow): Check Last Minute Tips

SSC IMD Scientific Assistant 2022 Exam Begins on 14th Dec (Tomorrow): SSC IMD Scientific Assistant Exam 2022 is scheduled to be held from 14th to 16th December. Check the last-minute CBT preparation tips to ace the exam.

SSC IMD Scientific Assistant 2022 Exam Begins on 14th Dec: Candidates must follow the right SSC IMD Scientific Assistant exam preparation tips to crack the computer-based test with high marks. The Staff Selection Commission will conduct the SSC IMD Scientific Assistant CBT exam from December 14 to December 16. 2022. As only two days left for the CBT exam to commence, the candidates should enhance their preparation strategy right away to excel. Candidates must remember that only those who clear the cut-off marks of the exam shall be shortlisted for further recruitment rounds. In this blog, we have shared below the last-minute SSC IMD Scientific Assistant preparation tips to guide the candidates correctly.

SSC IMD Scientific Assistant Exam Pattern 2022

Candidates must check out the SSC IMD Scientific Assistant exam pattern to understand the computer-based test closely.

The computer-based test will consist of Objective Type, Multiple choice questions only. The medium of paper will be both in English & Hindi except for questions in English Language & Comprehension

The CBT exam comprises 200 questions carrying 200 marks for two hours duration.

There shall be a negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong response in the examination

The question paper is divided into two parts, Part-I and Part II as given below:

Papers Type Subject Number of Questions Duration Part-I Computer-based Examination (i) General Intelligence & Reasoning (ii) Quantitative Aptitude (iii) English language & Comprehension (iv) General Awareness 25

25

25



25 120 Minutes Part II Computer-based Examination Physics / Computer Science & Information Technology / Electronics & Telecommunication Engineering 100

Total 200

How to crack SSC IMD Scientific Assistant Exam 2022?

As the SSC IMD Scientific Assistant CBT exam is approaching, candidates should follow the right preparation guide to simplify their preparation. Have a look at the last-minute preparation tips in order to enhance the chances of acing this recruitment exam in a single attempt:

Revision of Important SSC IMD Scientific Assistant Topics

Preparation for the SSC IMD exam is half the battle won without last-minute revision. Thus, it is important to revise all the topics mentioned in the SSC IMD Scientific Assistant syllabus in the last phase of the exam preparation. If they have made proper notes at the time studying SSC IMD Scientific Assistant topics, it will be helpful in quickly revising the lengthy syllabus in less time.

Solve Previous Year's Papers

The second SSC IMD Scientific Assistant exam preparation tip is to solve as many previous question papers as possible to strengthen their preparation level. This will provide them insights into the topics asked in the exam and also help them build their own techniques to handle the tricky questions in the given time frame. Also, they will get familiar with the important questions that they might have missed out on in their preparation.

Time Management

Since there is a negative marking in the Computer Based Test, candidates should attempt only the questions they have covered during the preparation. They should not do any guesses in the exam as it can reduce their chances of scoring high on the exam. Also, they should attend to less time-consuming questions first and then attempt the tricky ones last.

Attempt Full-Length Mock Tests

Attempting Mock Tests & Sample papers play an important role in the SSC IMD Scientific Assistant Preparation Strategy. As the exam is around the corner, all the candidates should attempt full-length mock tests daily to keep track of the progress of their preparation level. This will help them to learn from their mistakes and ensure that they do not repeat the same mistakes while answering the questions in the real exams.

Follow the Exam Instructions

Candidates should carry all the documents including their admit card and valid Photo ID Proof along to the exam center. Also, they should go through the exam guidelines mentioned in the SSC IMD Scientific Assistant Admit Card and follow the same to maintain discipline on the examination day.

We hope this article on last-minute SSC IMD Scientific Assistant exam preparation tips was insightful for our readers. All the candidates should build a positive approach, stay stress-free and revise all the topics for better results.