SSC JE Admit Card 2020 for Bihar CR Released @ssc-cr.org, Download Central Region Junior Engineer Call Letter Here

SSC JE Admit Card 2020: Staff Selection Commission, Central Region has released the admit card for Paper 1 Computer Based Exam for the post of Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, Quantity Surveying and Contract) for Bihar State. Those candidate who opted their exam centre within Bihar State can download SSC JE Admit Card from the SSC Central Region official website i.e. www.sscer.org.

SSC JE Admit Card Link is given below. The candidates can download Bihar JE Admit Card, directly, through the link:

SSC JE Admit Card Download for Bihar

SSC JE Exam, for Bihar Candidates, will be held on 10 December (Thursday) and on 11 December 2020 (Friday). SSC Junior Engineer Exam for other regionswas conducted from 27 October 2020 to 30 October 2020.

How to download SSC CGL JE Admit Card 2020 for Bihar Region?

Go to the official website of the SSC Central Region i.e. www.sscer.org Click on the link ‘STATUS / DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD FOR JUNIOR ENGINEER (CIVIL, MECHANICAL,ELECTRICAL, QUANTITY SURVEYING & CONTRACT) EXAMINATION, 2019 TO BE HELD FROM 10/12/2020 TO 11/12/2020 (ONLY FOR BIHAR CANDIDATES)’ Read instructions and click on ‘CLICK HERE’ TO CHECK STATUS / DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD Now Click ‘PROCEED Now’ Button, If You Have Opted Your Exam Centre Provide your Registration Number or Roll Number and Date of Birth Click on the “Search” button Download SSC JE Paper 1 Admit Card 2019-20

Candidates should carry their SSC Bihar JE Admit Card along with ID proof. If the date of birth is not mentioned in the original photo identity card, then the candidate must have an additional original certificate as proof of their date of birth.

There will be questions on :

General Intelligence and Reasoning (50 questions of 50 marks)

General Awareness (50 questions of 50 marks)

General Engineering (Civil & Structural/ Electrical/ Mechanical) (100 questions of 100 marks

0.25 marks will be deducted for each wrong answer. The duration of the exam is 2 hours.

Candidates who qualify in the paper 1 shall be called for SSC JE Paper 2 which is a Descriptive type Paper