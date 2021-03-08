SSC JE Final Answer Key 2021 Out: Download Junior Engineer Paper 1 Final Keys @ssc.nic.in

SSC JE Final Answer Key 2021: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the final answer key along with with Question Papers of the online Paper 1 for the post of Junior Engineer. Candidates can download SSC JE Answer Key from the official website of the Commission i.e. ssc.nic.in from 08 March 2021 to 28 March 2021.

SSC JE Final Answer Key Link is available below. The candidates can download SSC JE Paper 1 Final Answer Key, directly, through the link below:

SSC JE Final Answer Key Download Link

SSC JE Final Answer Key Notice Download

How to Download SSC Tier 2 Final Answer Key 2021 ?

Go to the official website of SSC i.e. https:// ssc.nic.in. Click on the link ‘Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, and Quantity Surveying & Contracts) Examination, 2019 (Paper-I): Uploading of Final Answer Keys along with Question Paper(s)’ SSC CHL JE Final Answer Key PDF Notice will be opened where you will find the link to download the final keys at the bottom of the page Click on - ‘For Final Answer Key-JE (Paper-I),2019-Click here’ Enter your Roll Number and Password Download SSC JE Question Paper and Answer Key You may take a print out of their respective Final Answer Keys alongwith respective Question Paper, as the same will not be available after the above-specified time limit.

SSC JE Exam 2019 was conducted from 27 to 30 October 2020 at various centres all over the country and from 10 to 11 December 2020 for candidates who had opted for Centres in Bihar. SSC JE Result was announced on 01 March 2021. A total of 5661 candidates are qualified for SSC JE Descriptive Paper which is scheduled on 21 March 2021.