SSC JE Marks 2023 OUT at ssc.nic.in: Score Card Download Link Available Here

SSC JE Marks 2023 has been released by the Staff Selection Commission at ssc.nic.in. Candidates can check the direct link to download the score card here.

SSC JE Marks 2023: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) uploaded the marks of the exam conducted for the post of Junior Engineer (JE). The marks are available on the official website (ssc.nic.in). Those who appeared in the exam whether qualified or not can check their scores through the link provided in this article. Other than this, the commission has released the final answer key and question paper of the exam.

Candidates can also check their individual marks from 29 Nov to 13 December 2023 by logging in through their Registered ID and Password on the website of the Commission.

SSC JE Marks Download Here

The candidates may take a printout of their respective Final Answer Keys along with respective Question Paper(s) by using the link given below through their Roll Number and Password. This facility will be available for the candidates for a period from 29.11.2023 (1800 Hrs) to 13.12.2023 (1800 Hrs). 4. The Candidates may take a print out of their respective Final Answer Keys along with respective Question Paper, as the same will not be available after the above-specified time limit.