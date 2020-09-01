SSC JE Paper 2 Result Date, SSC MTS Paper 2 Result Date and SSC CGL Tier 2 Result Date 2020 Out @ssc.nic.in, Download SSC Result Notice PDF Here

SSC JE Paper 2 Result Date, SSC MTS Paper 2 Result Date and SSC CGL Tier 2 Result Date: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced the result date for the exams such as Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying & Contracts) Examination, 2018 (Paper-II, Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff Examination, 2019 (Paper-II) and Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2018 (Tier-III), on 01 September 2020, on its official website - ssc.nic.in. On 20 August 2020, the commission had announced the result update for the said exam on its website.

The candidates who had appeared in these exam can check the release date through the table below:

SSC Exam Name SSC Result Date 2020 Remarks SSC JE Paper 2 2018 21 September 2020 - SSC CGL Tier 3 2018 04 October 2020 SSC MTS Paper 2 2019 31 October 2020 - SSC JHT Paper 2 June 2020 Result was declared on 16 June 2020 SSC CGL 2020 June 2020 Result was declared on 01 July 2020

Download SSC Result Notice PDF 2020

SSC JE Paper 2 2019-20 Result Update:

SSC is going to declare the result for the Junior Engineer on 21 September 2020. The exam was held on 29 December 2020 across various centres in the country in which around 10 thousand candidates were appeared. Earlier, SSC JE 2 Result was scheduled to be declared on 04 April 2020 which was postponed due to lockdown for COVID -19.

SSC Steno Paper 2 2019-20 Result Update:

SSC MTS Paper 2 result will be declared in the month of October and SSC MTS 2 Exam was conducted on 24 November 2019. Qualified candidates in SSC MTS 2 Exam shall be called for SSC MTS Document Verification Round. The recruitment is being done to fill 7099 vacancies for Multi Tasking Staff in various Ministries/ Departments/ Offices of the Government of India, in different States/ Union Territories.

SSC CGL Tier 3 2018 Result Update

SC CGL Tier 3 Result will be declared on 04 October 2020. The commission has conducted the exam on 22 November 2019 in the morning & afternoon sessions. Earlier, SSC CGL 3 2019 result was supposed to be declared on 08 May 2020. Qualified candidates in the exam will appear for SSC CGL Tier 4 2019 which is a computer skill test conducted in two steps. i.e. DEST Test & CPT Test. SSC had announced a total of 9488 Vacancies for CGL Recruitment 2019 under various ministries.

The candidates should keep their eye on the official website for the updates regarding the result for the above mentioned exams.