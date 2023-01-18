SSC JE Result 2022 OUT: Check Cut Off, Direct Link Here

SSC JE Result 2022 has been announced by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC). Candidates can get the PDF Link, Cut Off Marks, Answer Key & Score Updates and Other Details.

SSC JE Result 2022 Download: Staff Selection Commission (SSC), on 18 Jan, released the result of the Paper 1 held for the post of Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying & Contracts). SSC has shortlisted a total of 20,138 candidates for the Civil and Electrical / Mechanical disciplines. Aspirants can download SSC JE Paper 1 Result and check the details of all shortlisted candidates selected for SSC KE Paper 2.

SSC JE Merit List 2022-23

The commission has prepared the discipline-wise merit for the candidates. The merit list contains the roll number and name of the shortlisted candidates in the SSC JE Paper 1 Exam held in the month of November 2022. The candidates can access the SSC JE Result PDF by clicking on the provided links.

SSC JE CUT-OFF MARKS 2023

The candidates can check the categiry-wise and discipline-wise cut-off marks of SSC JE Paper 2 in the table below:

Category Civil Electrical / Mechanical General 110.57030 123.45544 EWS 89.08591 110.39317 OBC 107.99557 123.32980 SC 86.36518 103.62297 ST 86.32846 95.48242

SSC JE Paper 2 2022-23: Check Dates and Admit Card Updates

It is to be noted that, the SSC JE Paper 2 (Descriptive Paper) will be held on 26 February 2023. SSC JE Paper 2 Admit Card of the shortlisted candidates will be uploaded on the websites of the respective Regional Offices in due course.

SSC JE Final Answer Key 2022



The commission has carefully examined representations sent by the candidates with regard to the Tentative Answer Keys and modified the answer key wherever necessary. The Final Answer Keys have been used for processing of results of CBE. SSC JE Paper 1 Final Answer Keys will be uploaded on the website of the Commission on 07 February 2023 which shall be available till 21 Feb 2023.

SSC JE Paper 1 Result 2022 Overview

Organization Name Staff Selection Commission (SSC) Exam Name SSC JE 2022-23 Post Name Junior Engineers (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, and Quantity Surveying & Contracts) SSC JE Paper 1 Exam Dates 14 November 2022 to 16 November 2022 SSC JE Result 2022 Release Date 18 January 2023 SSC JE Paper 2 Exam Date 26 Feb 2023 Selection Process Paper 1 (CBT), Paper 2 (Written Examination), and Document Verification Official Website ssc.nic.in

SSC JE Result 2022: Check SSC JE Paper 1 Marks Date



Marks of the qualified/ non-qualified candidates in online will be made available on the website of the Commission on 03 February 2023 to 17 February 2023. Candidates may check their marks by logging in through their registered ID and password.

SSC JE Paper 1 was held from 14 Nov to 16 Nov 2022 at various across India. The commission uploaded the provisional answer key on 22 December 2022.