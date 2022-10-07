SSC JHT Answer Key 2022 (Out) @ssc.nic.in: Submit Your Objection Upto 9 October

SSC JHT Answer Key 2022 is released by the Staff Selection Commission on ssc.nic.in. Candidates can download JHT Exam 2022 Answer Key and Response Sheet From Here.

SSC JHT Answer Key 2022: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) published the tentative answer key along with students’ answer sheets for the JHT Exam 2022 on its website. Students can check correct answers to the exam by login into the commission website. However, they can also submit objections if they found any answer incorrect in the commission’s answer key. SSC JHT Answer Key Link is available below for download.

SSC JHT Answer Key Download Link

SSC JHT Answer Key Objection

Students are required to submit representation or objection, if any, against any answer online from 06 to 09 October 2022 before 05:00 PM. There will be charges of Rs. 100/- per question/answer challenged.

How to Download SSC JHT Answer Key 2022 ?

Visit the website of the commission and go to ‘Uploading of Tentative Answer Keys along with Candidates’ Response Sheet(s) of Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator and Senior Hindi Translator Examination, 2022 (Paper - I) ’ Download SSC JHT Answer Key PDF Now, scroll download and click on ‘Link for candidate’s response sheet, tentative answer keys and submission of representation’ Select the exam and use your roll number and password to check the answer Take a print out for future use

The candidates can match their responses with the provided answer key in order to calculate the probable result of the exam. The online exam for the post of Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator and Senior Hindi Translator Examination, 2022 was held on 01 October 2022 across the country.