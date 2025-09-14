SBI Clerk Admit Card 2025 Out
Focus
Quick Links

UPSC CDS 2 Answer Key 2025: Check Steps to Download Answer Key 2025 PDF Direct Link

By Manish Kumar
Sep 14, 2025, 12:32 IST

UPSC CDS 2 Answer Key 2025: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has successfully conducted the  CDS 2 2025 Exam exam, also known as the Combined Defence Service (CDS) on  September 14, 2205 across the country. The answer key will help you in assessing your performance in the exam. 

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us

UPSC CDS 2 Answer Key 2025: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is conducting the CDS 2 2025 Exam exam, also known as the Combined Defence Service (CDS) on September 14, 2205 across the country. Now all those candidates who appeared in the exam are eagerly waiting for the release of UPSC CDS 2 Answer Key 2025. The UPSC CDS 2 Answer Key 2025 gets released on the official website shortly. The answer key allows candidates to cross-check their responses to what they have marked in the exam. The UPSC also released the CDS Question Paper, allowing candidates to raise objections in case of any discrepancy.

UPSC CDS 2 2025 Exam Pattern

The exam was divided into three sections including English, General Knowledge and Elementary Mathematics. Those preparing for the Combined Defence Service (CDS) exam can check this page for Question Paper for both exams which will be available in this article.

UPSC CDS 2 Answer Key 2025: Selection Process

The UPSC is set to conduct the Combined Defence Service (CDS) exam every year to recruit candidates for various defence services under the Central Government. Those candidates who will qualify in the written exam will be able to appear in the interview, where their suitability for a career in the armed forces will be assessed. The selection process consists of three stages-

  • Written Examination
  • SSB Interview
  • Personality Test

UPSC CDS 2 Answer Key 2025 Download

The UPSC CDS 2 Answer Key 2025 will be released on the official website of UPSC soon. However there is not any official announcement, in this regard, it is expected that the answer key will be released soon. The answer key will contain the question and its 4 options with the right option and option marked by the candidate.

Steps to Download the UPSC CDS 2 Answer Key 2025

Candidates will be able to download the answer key once it gets released officially. Below we have listed the steps to download Jail Prahari response sheets for the ease of candidates.

Step 1: Visit the official website of UPSC: upsc.gov.in/
Step 2: Go to the concerned answer window on the home page.
Step 3: Click on the "Combined Defence Service (CDS) Question Paper PDF" drop-down menu.
Step 4: Enter your Registration Number and Date of Birth.
Step 5: Click on "Submit" and view your answer key.
Step 6: Download and take a printout of the answer key.

Manish Kumar
Manish Kumar

Assistant Content Manager

A Journalist and content professional with 13+ years of experience in Education and Career Development domain in digital and print media. He has previously worked with All India Radio (External Service Division), State Times and Newstrackindia.com. A Science Graduate (Hons in Physics) with PGJMC in Journalism and Mass Communication. At Jagranjosh, he used to create content related to Education and Career sections including Notifications/News/Current Affairs etc. He can be reached at manish.kumarcnt@jagrannewmedia.com.

.
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News