Hindi Diwas 2025: When Hindi became the Official Language of India?

When Did Hindi Become Official Language? Hindi became the official language of India on 26 January 1950, the day the Constitution of India came into force. This meant government work at the national level could officially be done in Hindi. History Before Independence Before independence, English was the main language used by the British for administration. Indian leaders wanted a common Indian language to unite the country after independence. Constitution & Article 343 In 1949, the Constituent Assembly decided that Hindi in Devanagari script would be the official language of India. This rule started on 26 January 1950 when India became a republic. English was allowed for 15 years alongside Hindi, but protests from non-Hindi-speaking states led to English being retained as an associate official language.

Hindi Diwas 14 September is celebrated as Hindi Diwas every year to mark the adoption of Hindi in 1949. Schools, colleges, and offices hold events to promote the language on this day. Current Status of Hindi India does not have a national language, but it has 22 official scheduled languages. Both Hindi and English are used as official languages of the Union Government. Interesting Facts About Hindi 1.Hindi is the Official Language of India – Hindi became the official language on 26 January 1950 as per Article 343 of the Constitution. This makes it the main language for government work at the national level. 2.Written in Devanagari Script – The Constitution specifically mentions Hindi in Devanagari script, which makes it easy to read, write, and standardises the language across India. 3.Most Spoken Language in India – Over 528 million people speak Hindi in India, making it the most spoken language in the country and one of the top five most spoken languages in the world.