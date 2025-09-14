Rajasthan 4th Grade Admit Card 2025 Out
Focus
Quick Links

CDS 2 Question Paper 2025 PDF Download: Maths, GK & English (All Sets A, B, C, D)

By Manish Kumar
Sep 14, 2025, 11:44 IST

CDS 2 Question Paper 2025 PDF : The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) successfully organized the CDS 2 2025 Exam exam, also known as the Combined Defence Service (CDS) on September 14, 2205 across the country. Candidates can check the direct link to download CDS 2 Question Paper 2025 PDF for all the sets here.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us

CDS 2 Question Paper 2025 PDF: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) successfully organized the CDS 2 2025 Exam exam, also known as the Combined Defence Service (CDS) on September 14, 2205 across the country. The exam was divided into three sections including English, General Knowledge and Elementary Mathematics. Those preparing for the Combined Defence Service (CDS) exam can check this page for Question Paper for both exams which will be available in this article. The question papers are provided in a PDF. Aspirants can simply click on the PDF link to download the question papers.

CDS 2 Question Paper 2025: Selection Process

The UPSC is set to conduct the Combined Defence Service (CDS) exam every year to recruit candidates for various defence services under the Central Government. Those candidates who will qualify in the written exam will be able to appear in the interview, where their suitability for a career in the armed forces will be assessed. The selection process consists of three stages-

  • Written Examination
  • SSB Interview
  • Personality Test

CDS 2 Question Paper 2025 PDF

The UPSC is conducting the Combined Defence Service (CDS)exam on September 14, 2025 in different shifts for three sections including English, General Knowledge and Elementary Mathematics. Candidates can check the question paper here once the exam will be over. Candidates can download the questions for SET A, B, C, D from the table.

CDS 2 Question Paper 2025 Question Paper Set
CDS 2 Question Paper 2025 Question Download Link
CDS 2 Question Paper 2025 SET A Question Paper
Download A Question Paper
CDS 2 Question Paper 2025 B Question Paper
Download B Question Paper
CDS 2 Question Paper 2025 C Question Paper to be available
CDS 2 Question Paper 2025 Question Paper
CDS 2 Question Paper 2025 Question Paper

CDS 2 Question Paper 2025 Answer Key 2025

Those who are looking for an answer key for the Combined Defence Service (CDS) exam can click on the provided link below to see the tentative answer to the questions asked in the exam, once it is released by the commission.

How to Download Combined Defence Service (CDS) Question Paper PDF?

The written exam for the Combined Defence Service (CDS) exam conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) was conducted on September 14. The commission usually releases the question papers in PDF format on the official website after the exam. Here are the steps to download Prelims Question Paper:

  • Visit the official website of UPSC: upsc.gov.in/
  • Click on the "Examinations" tab.
  • Select "Combined Defence Service (CDS) Question Paper PDF" drop-down menu.
  • Select " Exam".
  • Select the year for which you want to download the question paper (2025).
  • Click on the paper you want to download General Studies.
  • The question paper will open in PDF format.
  • You can download or print the question paper.

Manish Kumar
Manish Kumar

Assistant Content Manager

A Journalist and content professional with 13+ years of experience in Education and Career Development domain in digital and print media. He has previously worked with All India Radio (External Service Division), State Times and Newstrackindia.com. A Science Graduate (Hons in Physics) with PGJMC in Journalism and Mass Communication. At Jagranjosh, he used to create content related to Education and Career sections including Notifications/News/Current Affairs etc. He can be reached at manish.kumarcnt@jagrannewmedia.com.

.
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News