CDS 2 Question Paper 2025 PDF Download: Maths, GK & English (All Sets A, B, C, D)

CDS 2 Question Paper 2025 PDF: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) successfully organized the CDS 2 2025 Exam exam, also known as the Combined Defence Service (CDS) on September 14, 2205 across the country. The exam was divided into three sections including English, General Knowledge and Elementary Mathematics. Those preparing for the Combined Defence Service (CDS) exam can check this page for Question Paper for both exams which will be available in this article. The question papers are provided in a PDF. Aspirants can simply click on the PDF link to download the question papers.
CDS 2 Question Paper 2025: Selection Process
The UPSC is set to conduct the Combined Defence Service (CDS) exam every year to recruit candidates for various defence services under the Central Government. Those candidates who will qualify in the written exam will be able to appear in the interview, where their suitability for a career in the armed forces will be assessed. The selection process consists of three stages-
- Written Examination
- SSB Interview
- Personality Test
CDS 2 Question Paper 2025 PDF
The UPSC is conducting the Combined Defence Service (CDS)exam on September 14, 2025 in different shifts for three sections including English, General Knowledge and Elementary Mathematics. Candidates can check the question paper here once the exam will be over. Candidates can download the questions for SET A, B, C, D from the table.
CDS 2 Question Paper 2025 Question Paper Set
CDS 2 Question Paper 2025 Question Download Link
CDS 2 Question Paper 2025 SET A Question Paper
Download A Question Paper
CDS 2 Question Paper 2025 B Question Paper
Download B Question Paper
CDS 2 Question Paper 2025 C Question Paper to be available
CDS 2 Question Paper 2025 Answer Key 2025
Those who are looking for an answer key for the Combined Defence Service (CDS) exam can click on the provided link below to see the tentative answer to the questions asked in the exam, once it is released by the commission.
How to Download Combined Defence Service (CDS) Question Paper PDF?
The written exam for the Combined Defence Service (CDS) exam conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) was conducted on September 14. The commission usually releases the question papers in PDF format on the official website after the exam. Here are the steps to download Prelims Question Paper:
- Visit the official website of UPSC: upsc.gov.in/
- Click on the "Examinations" tab.
- Select "Combined Defence Service (CDS) Question Paper PDF" drop-down menu.
- Select " Exam".
- Select the year for which you want to download the question paper (2025).
- Click on the paper you want to download General Studies.
- The question paper will open in PDF format.
- You can download or print the question paper.
