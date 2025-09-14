What is Dhokla Called in English?

Dhokla In English: Dhokla is a popular Gujarati snack made with chickpea flour (besan), yoghurt, and spices. Soft, spongy, and slightly tangy, dhokla is a healthy Indian vegetarian snack that is steamed instead of fried. Often garnished with mustard seeds, curry leaves, green chilies, and coriander, dhokla is served with green chutney or sweet tamarind chutney. What is Dhokla in English? In English, Dhokla means Steamed Fermented Chickpea Cake. It is a savory vegetarian snack from the Indian state of Gujarat. Dhokla is made by steaming a fermented batter of chickpea flour (besan), rice flour, and yoghurt, then tempered with mustard seeds, curry leaves, and green chillies.It is light, fluffy, and slightly tangy, often served with green chutney or sweet tamarind chutney. Origin & History of Dhokla

Dhokla is believed to have originated in Gujarat centuries ago, mentioned in medieval Jain texts. Traditionally, it was made with rice and chickpea flour fermented overnight for natural sourness. Dhokla Recipe 1.Prepare the Batter Mix chickpea flour (besan), semolina (rava), yogurt, ginger-green chili paste, salt, and water into a smooth batter. 2.Ferment the Batter Let the batter rest for a few hours or add fruit salt (Eno) just before steaming to make it fluffy. 3.Steam the Dhokla Pour the batter into a greased steamer plate and steam for 15–20 minutes until spongy. 4.Prepare the Tempering Heat oil, add mustard seeds, curry leaves, green chilies, and sesame seeds. 5.Pour Tempering on Dhokla Spread the tempering evenly over the steamed dhokla. 6.Cut & Serve Cut into squares or diamond shapes and garnish with coriander and grated coconut. Serve with chutney.

Types of Dhokla 1.Khaman Dhokla – The most popular version made with chickpea flour, softer and spongier than traditional dhokla. 2.Rava Dhokla – Made with semolina (suji), giving a grainier texture. 3.Khatta Dhokla – A tangy version using rice and urad dal batter fermented overnight. 4.Sandwich Dhokla – Layered with green chutney in between two dhokla slices. 5.Instant Dhokla – Quick version prepared with Eno fruit salt instead of fermentation. Interesting Facts About Dhokla 1. A Gujarati Specialty Dhokla is one of the most famous snacks from Gujarat, often served at weddings, festivals, and family gatherings. 2. Health-Friendly Snack Since it is steamed and fermented, dhokla is considered healthier than fried snacks like samosas or pakoras. 3. International Recognition Dhokla is now served in Indian restaurants in the UK, USA, and Canada, marketed as a gluten-free vegetarian snack.