SSC JHT Application Status 2020 Released @sscsr.gov.in: Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator And Senior Hindi Translator Exam Admit Card Soon

SSC JHT Application Status 2020: Staff Selection Commission (SSC), Southern Region has activated the application status link for the post of Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator And Senior Hindi Translator on its official website. Candidates who have applied for SSC JHT 2020 can check whether their application is accepted or rejected on SSC SR official website - sscsr.gov.in.

SSC is conducting the JHT Paper 1 Computer Based Exam on 19 November 2020 (Thursday). Candidates who application is accepted can appear for SSC JHT Exam 2020 on scheduled date and time.

SSC JHT Application Status Link is also given below. Candidates can check the status, directly, through the link using their Roll No. / Registration ID or Name and Date of Birth.

SSC SR JHT Application Status Link 2020

SSC JHT application status of other regions will be uploaded, soon, on the website of the concerned Regional/ Sub-Regional Office of the Commission.

SSC JHT Admit Card 2020 shall also be released, anytime soon, on the Regional websites of SSC.

SSC JHT Paper 1 will have is an objective type test. There 100 questions of 100 marks on General Hindi and General English. 2 hours will be given to complete the test.here will be negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer in Paper-I.

Candidates who will qualify in the paper 1 will be called for paper 2. SSC JHT Paper 2 is a descrptive type test.

A total of 283 vacancies are available for SSC JHT Recruitment 2020. Out of total, 275 are for Junior Translator/ Junior Hindi Translator and 8 for Senior Hindi Translator.