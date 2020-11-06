SSC JHT Admit Card 2020 Released @ssc-cr.org, Download Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator And Senior Hindi Translator Tier 1 Call Letter Here

Staff Selection Commission (SSC), Central Region has released the admit card of online exam for the post of Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator And Senior Hindi Translator on its official website @ssc-cr.org. Download Here

Nov 6, 2020 15:46 IST
SSC JHT Admit Card 2020: Staff Selection Commission (SSC), Central Region has released the admit card of online exam for the post of Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator And Senior Hindi Translator on its official website @ssc-cr.org. SSC JHT Paper 1 Admit Card for other regions shall also be released, soon, by the regional websites of SSC. Candidates can download SSC Hindi Translator Admit Card from the regional website of SSC or directly through the table below:

SSC JHT Admit Card Region Wise Download Link

Name of the Region

SSC JHT Admit Card Region-wise

SSC Regional Websites

SSC Central Region

SSC CR JHT  Admit Card

http://www.ssc-cr.org/

SSC North Region

SSC NR JHT Admit Card

http://www.sscnr.net.in/

SSC Madhya Pradesh Region

SSC MPR JHT  Admit Card

http://www.sscmpr.org/

SSC North Western Region

SSC NWR JHT  Admit Card

http://www.sscnwr.org/

SSC Western Region

SSC WR JHT Admit Card Card

http://www.sscwr.net/

SSC North Eastern Region

SSC NER JHT Tier 2 Admit Card

http://www.sscner.org.in/

SSC Kerala Karnataka Region

SSC KKR JHT Admit Card

https://ssckkr.kar.nic.in/

SSC Southern Region

SSC SR JHT Admit Card

http://www.sscsr.gov.in/

SSC Eastern Region

SSC ER JHT Admit Card

http://www.sscer.org/

SSC Southern Region has also activated the application status of the exam. Candidates can check SSC JHT Application Status through the link below:

SSC JHT Application Status 2020

The candidates should also carry two passport size recent colour photographs and an original valid Photo-ID proof having the Date of Birth as printed on SSC JHT/SHT/HT admit card. They should follow all the instructions and guidelines related to COVID - 19. Check SSC Exam Instructions and Guidelines below:

SSC Exam Notice 2020 1

SSC Exam Notice 2020 2

SSC JHT Exam Pattern:

The questions will be designed to test the candidates‟ understanding of the languages and literature, correct use of words, phrases and idioms and ability to write the languages correctly, precisely and effectively. The questions will be of degree level. There will be objective type questions on:

Subject

No. Of Questions

Marks

Time

General Hindi

100

100

2 hours

General English

100

100

Total

200

200

Negative marking of 0.25 marks will be done each wrong answer in Paper-I.

Tentative Answer Keys of Paper I will be placed on the Commission‟s website after the Examination and objections will be invited against answer key. SSC JHT Result will be announced after considering all the received objections.

Candidates who will qualify in SSC JHT Paper 1 will be called for SSC JHT Paper 2 which is Descriptive Type Paper (Translation & Essay) of 200 Marks.

The exam is being conducted 283 Junior Translator/ Junior Hindi Translator and Senior Hindi Translator. Online application were invited from 29 June to 25 July 2020.

