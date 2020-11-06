SSC JHT Admit Card 2020 Released @ssc-cr.org, Download Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator And Senior Hindi Translator Tier 1 Call Letter Here

SSC JHT Admit Card 2020: Staff Selection Commission (SSC), Central Region has released the admit card of online exam for the post of Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator And Senior Hindi Translator on its official website @ssc-cr.org. SSC JHT Paper 1 Admit Card for other regions shall also be released, soon, by the regional websites of SSC. Candidates can download SSC Hindi Translator Admit Card from the regional website of SSC or directly through the table below:

SSC JHT Admit Card Region Wise Download Link

Name of the Region SSC JHT Admit Card Region-wise SSC Regional Websites SSC Central Region SSC CR JHT Admit Card http://www.ssc-cr.org/ SSC North Region SSC NR JHT Admit Card http://www.sscnr.net.in/ SSC Madhya Pradesh Region SSC MPR JHT Admit Card http://www.sscmpr.org/ SSC North Western Region SSC NWR JHT Admit Card http://www.sscnwr.org/ SSC Western Region SSC WR JHT Admit Card Card http://www.sscwr.net/ SSC North Eastern Region SSC NER JHT Tier 2 Admit Card http://www.sscner.org.in/ SSC Kerala Karnataka Region SSC KKR JHT Admit Card https://ssckkr.kar.nic.in/ SSC Southern Region SSC SR JHT Admit Card http://www.sscsr.gov.in/ SSC Eastern Region SSC ER JHT Admit Card http://www.sscer.org/

SSC Southern Region has also activated the application status of the exam. Candidates can check SSC JHT Application Status through the link below:

SSC JHT Application Status 2020

The candidates should also carry two passport size recent colour photographs and an original valid Photo-ID proof having the Date of Birth as printed on SSC JHT/SHT/HT admit card. They should follow all the instructions and guidelines related to COVID - 19. Check SSC Exam Instructions and Guidelines below:

SSC JHT Exam Pattern:

The questions will be designed to test the candidates‟ understanding of the languages and literature, correct use of words, phrases and idioms and ability to write the languages correctly, precisely and effectively. The questions will be of degree level. There will be objective type questions on:

Subject No. Of Questions Marks Time General Hindi 100 100 2 hours General English 100 100 Total 200 200

Negative marking of 0.25 marks will be done each wrong answer in Paper-I.

Tentative Answer Keys of Paper I will be placed on the Commission‟s website after the Examination and objections will be invited against answer key. SSC JHT Result will be announced after considering all the received objections.

Candidates who will qualify in SSC JHT Paper 1 will be called for SSC JHT Paper 2 which is Descriptive Type Paper (Translation & Essay) of 200 Marks.

The exam is being conducted 283 Junior Translator/ Junior Hindi Translator and Senior Hindi Translator. Online application were invited from 29 June to 25 July 2020.