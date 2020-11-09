SSC NWR JHT Admit Card 2020 Released @sscnwr.org, Download JHT/SHT North Western Region Tier 1 Call Letter

SSC NWR JHT Admit Card 2020: Staff Selection Commission, North Western Region (NWR), has uploaded the admit card of Tier 1 for the post of Junior Hindi Translator (JHT), Junior Translator (JT) and Senior Hindi Translator (SHT). Candidates can download SSC JHT Tier 1 Admit Card from the official website - sscnwr.org. SSC NWR JHT Link is given below. The candidates can also download SSC Admit Card 2020, directly, through the link below:
SSC NWR JHT Admit Card Download Link 2020
SSC JHT Admit Card Download for Other Regions
How to download SSC JHT Admit Card 2020 for North Western Region ?
- Visit the official website of SSC NWR Region sscnwr.org
- Click on the link ‘STATUS / DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD FOR JUNIOR HINDI TRANSLATOR, JUNIOR TRANSLATOR, SENIOR HINDI TRANSLATOR AND HINDI PRADHYAPAK EXAMINATION (TIER-I), 2020 TO BE HELD ON 19/11/2020’
- A new window will open where you need to tick against ‘I have read the instructions carefully and abide by the rules mentioned herein’
- Click on ‘Submit’ Button
- Provide your Registered ID or Roll No or Name , Mother’s Name and Date of Birth.
- Click on ‘Search Status’
- Download SSC JHT/SHT Admit Card
The exam will be conducted in online mode on 19 November 2020. The candidates are requested to bring their SSC JHT Exam Admit Card along with original photo ID card which has the same date of birth as it is printed in the admit card. If the date of birth is not given in the original photo official identity card, then the candidate must have an additional government original certificate as proof of their date of birth.