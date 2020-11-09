SSC NWR JHT Admit Card 2020 Released @sscnwr.org, Download JHT/SHT North Western Region Tier 1 Call Letter

The exam will be conducted in online mode on 19 November 2020 . The candidates are requested to bring their SSC JHT Exam Admit Card along with original photo ID card which has the same date of birth as it is printed in the admit card. If the date of birth is not given in the original photo official identity card, then the candidate must have an additional government original certificate as proof of their date of birth.

java.lang.RuntimeException: Failed to execute rules and externals at com.interwoven.livesite.runtime.model.component.Component.executeExternal(Component.java:455) at com.interwoven.livesite.runtime.model.page.RuntimeComponent.buildComponentTransformData(RuntimeComponent.java:269) at com.interwoven.livesite.runtime.model.page.RuntimeComponent.transform(RuntimeComponent.java:367) at com.interwoven.livesite.runtime.model.page.RuntimeComponent.transform(RuntimeComponent.java:338) at com.interwoven.livesite.runtime.page.PageTokenVariableComponent.transformComponent(PageTokenVariableComponent.java:315) at com.interwoven.livesite.runtime.page.PageTokenVariableComponent.renderAndCache(PageTokenVariableComponent.java:147) at com.interwoven.livesite.runtime.page.PageTokenVariableComponent.preRender(PageTokenVariableComponent.java:102) at com.interwoven.livesite.runtime.page.PageTokenContainer.preRender(PageTokenContainer.java:260) at com.interwoven.livesite.runtime.model.page.RuntimePage.transformAndOutput(RuntimePage.java:429) at com.interwoven.livesite.runtime.model.page.RuntimePage.transformAndOutput(RuntimePage.java:410) at com.interwoven.livesite.runtime.rendering.RenderingManager.doOutputPage(RenderingManager.java:1249) at com.interwoven.livesite.runtime.rendering.RenderingManager.renderPageGoal(RenderingManager.java:340) at com.interwoven.livesite.runtime.rendering.RenderingManager.render(RenderingManager.java:248) at com.interwoven.livesite.runtime.filter.LiveSiteFilter.doFilter(LiveSiteFilter.java:129) at org.springframework.web.filter.DelegatingFilterProxy.invokeDelegate(DelegatingFilterProxy.java:236) at org.springframework.web.filter.DelegatingFilterProxy.doFilter(DelegatingFilterProxy.java:167) at org.apache.catalina.core.ApplicationFilterChain.internalDoFilter(ApplicationFilterChain.java:193) at org.apache.catalina.core.ApplicationFilterChain.doFilter(ApplicationFilterChain.java:166) at org.apache.catalina.core.ApplicationDispatcher.invoke(ApplicationDispatcher.java:712) at org.apache.catalina.core.ApplicationDispatcher.processRequest(ApplicationDispatcher.java:459) at org.apache.catalina.core.ApplicationDispatcher.doForward(ApplicationDispatcher.java:384) at org.apache.catalina.core.ApplicationDispatcher.forward(ApplicationDispatcher.java:312) at org.tuckey.web.filters.urlrewrite.NormalRewrittenUrl.doRewrite(NormalRewrittenUrl.java:213) at org.tuckey.web.filters.urlrewrite.RuleChain.handleRewrite(RuleChain.java:171) at org.tuckey.web.filters.urlrewrite.RuleChain.doRules(RuleChain.java:145) at org.tuckey.web.filters.urlrewrite.UrlRewriter.processRequest(UrlRewriter.java:92) at org.tuckey.web.filters.urlrewrite.UrlRewriteFilter.doFilter(UrlRewriteFilter.java:394) at org.apache.catalina.core.ApplicationFilterChain.internalDoFilter(ApplicationFilterChain.java:193) at org.apache.catalina.core.ApplicationFilterChain.doFilter(ApplicationFilterChain.java:166) at org.apache.catalina.core.StandardWrapperValve.invoke(StandardWrapperValve.java:199) at org.apache.catalina.core.StandardContextValve.invoke(StandardContextValve.java:96) at org.apache.catalina.authenticator.AuthenticatorBase.invoke(AuthenticatorBase.java:494) at org.apache.catalina.core.StandardHostValve.invoke(StandardHostValve.java:137) at org.apache.catalina.valves.ErrorReportValve.invoke(ErrorReportValve.java:92) at org.apache.catalina.valves.AbstractAccessLogValve.invoke(AbstractAccessLogValve.java:651) at org.apache.catalina.core.StandardEngineValve.invoke(StandardEngineValve.java:87) at org.apache.catalina.connector.CoyoteAdapter.service(CoyoteAdapter.java:343) at org.apache.coyote.http11.Http11Processor.service(Http11Processor.java:407) at org.apache.coyote.AbstractProcessorLight.process(AbstractProcessorLight.java:66) at org.apache.coyote.AbstractProtocol$ConnectionHandler.process(AbstractProtocol.java:754) at org.apache.tomcat.util.net.NioEndpoint$SocketProcessor.doRun(NioEndpoint.java:1376) at org.apache.tomcat.util.net.SocketProcessorBase.run(SocketProcessorBase.java:49) at java.util.concurrent.ThreadPoolExecutor.runWorker(ThreadPoolExecutor.java:1142) at java.util.concurrent.ThreadPoolExecutor$Worker.run(ThreadPoolExecutor.java:617) at org.apache.tomcat.util.threads.TaskThread$WrappingRunnable.run(TaskThread.java:61) at java.lang.Thread.run(Thread.java:748) Caused by: java.lang.RuntimeException: Execution exception in com.interwoven.livesite.external.ExternalCall@5c472410[object=com.mmi.education.article.NextPrevArticle,method=public org.dom4j.Document nextPrev(com.interwoven.livesite.runtime.RequestContext,),scope=local,parameters={},prefixCalls=[]] at com.interwoven.livesite.common.pojo.PojoMethodCall.execute(PojoMethodCall.java:460) at com.interwoven.livesite.external.ExternalCall.execute(ExternalCall.java:142) at com.interwoven.livesite.runtime.model.component.Component.executeExternal(Component.java:426) ... 45 more Caused by: java.lang.RuntimeException: Class not found: com.mmi.education.article.NextPrevArticle at com.interwoven.livesite.common.util.ClassUtils.getClass(ClassUtils.java:131) at com.interwoven.livesite.common.util.ClassUtils.newInstance(ClassUtils.java:177) at com.interwoven.livesite.common.pojo.PojoMethodCall.getLocallyScopedObject(PojoMethodCall.java:471) at com.interwoven.livesite.common.pojo.PojoMethodCall.execute(PojoMethodCall.java:453) ... 47 more Caused by: java.lang.ClassNotFoundException: com.mmi.education.article.NextPrevArticle at org.apache.catalina.loader.WebappClassLoaderBase.loadClass(WebappClassLoaderBase.java:1275) at org.apache.catalina.loader.WebappClassLoaderBase.loadClass(WebappClassLoaderBase.java:1104) at java.lang.Class.forName0(Native Method) at java.lang.Class.forName(Class.java:264) at com.interwoven.livesite.common.util.ClassUtils.getClass(ClassUtils.java:127) ... 50 more