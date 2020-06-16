SSC JHT Paper 2 Result 2019-20 Released @ssc.nic.in, Download SSC JHT Result, Check SSC JHT Paper 2 Cut-Off Here

SSC JHT Paper 2 Result 2019-20: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has uploaded the result of Paper 2 for the post of Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator, Senior Hindi Translator and Hindi Pradhyapak. All such candidates who have appeared in SSC JHT Paper 2 can download the SSC Result from official website www.ssc.nic.in

SSC JHT Paper 2 Result Download Link is also given below. The candidates can check the list of qualified candidates in SSC JHT Exam 2 through the link.

SSC JHT Paper 2 Result 2019-20 Selected Candidates List PDF

The marks of the both qualified and non-qualified candidates will be uploaded on SSC Website shortly.

A total of 1360 candidates are qualified in the exam. Shortlisted candidates will now have appear for Document Verification Round.Candidates who do not attend Document Verification will not be considered for final selection. SSC JHT DV 2020 Date and Time will be made available on the websites of Commission's Regional Offices separately.

As per the SSC JHT Result Notice “Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator, Senior Hindi Translator and Hindi Pradhyapak Examination - 2019 (Paper-l) was conducted on 26.11.2019. The result of Paper-l was declared on 29.01.2020 wherein 1977 candidates were declared qualified for appearing in Paper ll. The Paper-ll of the said examination was conducted on 16.02.2020 at various centres across the country.

SSC JHT Paper 2 Cut-Off Marks 2019



SSC JHT Cut Off for General Candidates is 245.50, 207.5 for EWS Candidates, 248 for OBC Candidates, 150 for ST Candidates and 151.50 for ST Candidates. The candidates can check the cut-off for other reserved category through the link given below:

SSC JHT Paper 2 Result Notice 2019-20 PDF

The commission had released the notification for the recruitment Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator, Senior Hindi Translator and Hindi Pradhyapak for various Ministries/ Departments/ Organizations in the Government of India, on 27 August 2019. Online applications were invited till 28 September 2019