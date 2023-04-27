SSC MTS Admit Card 2023 Released @ssc-cr.org, Check Download Link Here

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) Central Region has released the admit card for the post of Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) on its official website-ssc-cr.org. Check download link.

SSC MTS Admit Card 2023: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) Central Region has released the admit card for the post of Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff and Havaldar (CNIC & CBN) on its official website. The written exam for the post of Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff and Havaldar (CNIC & CBN) will be held from May 02 to June 20, 2023.

All those candidates who have to appear in the Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff and Havaldar (CNIC & CBN) exam can download their admit card from the official website-ssc-cr.org.

However the SSC MTS Admit Card 2023 can also be downloaded directly through the link given below.

Direct Link To Download: SSC MTS Admit Card 2023





In a bid to download the SSC MTS Admit Card 2023, you will have to provide your login credentials to the link on the home page. You can get your login credentials including your name, date of birth, father name and others from the information provided by you during the submission of application.



It is noted that the Commission is set to conduct the written exam for the post of Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff and Havaldar (CNIC & CBN) from May 02 to May 19 and June 13 to 20, 2023.

Candidates who have to appear in the computer-based test for the above posts, should note that the test will be given in 13 regional languages, apart from Hindi and English.

All those candidates who have to appear in the above exam can download their admit card from the official website after following the steps given below.



Steps to Download SSC MTS Admit Card 2023

Step 1: Visit the website of the commission i.e. - ssc-cr.org

Step 2: Click on the link to download SSC MTS Call Letter

Step 3: Provide your login credentials to the link on the home page.

Step 4: Download SSC Admit Card for MTS Posts