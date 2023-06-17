SSC MTS Havaldar Notification Live Updates: Recruitment Notice to Release at ssc.nic.in

SSC MTS Havaldar Notification 2023: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is soon going to release SSC MTS Notification 2023 PDF for Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN). The notification is expected today or next week on the official website of the commission i.e. ssc.nic.in. Once released, candidates can apply for Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff Exam 2023 online. It is expected that this year SSC may announce recruitment for more than 10,000 posts. SSC MTS 2023 application process will start in June 2023 and the last date to apply is July 2023.

SSC MTS 2023 exam will be conducted from 1st to 29th September 2023. Check here for the latest updates on SSC MTS admit card 2023, syllabus, eligibility criteria, selection process, cut-off, salary and other details.

SSC MTS Live Updates:

SSC MTS Vacancy 2023: Age Limit SSC MTS Vacancy 2023 will be released in 2 groups i.e. age group 18-25 for the first group and 18-27 age group for the second. Update: June 16, 2023 2:15 PM