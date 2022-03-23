SSC MTS, Havaldar Recruitment 2022 for 3600+ Vacancies: Registration Begins; Know How Apply Online Here

SSC is hiring for 3600+ MTS and Havaldar Posts at ssc.nic.in: Check Application Form Link, Notification PDF, Vacancy, Exam Date, Eligibility, Selection Process, How to Apply Here.

SSC MTS, Havaldar Recruitment 2022: It’s big news for govt job seekers as Staff Selection Commission is hiring 10th passed candidates. who are 18 to 25 years of age, for MTS and Havaldar Posts. This year, SSC brings Havaldar Posts along with MTS Posts. Around 3603 vacancies are available for Havaldar Posts. However, the number of MTS Posts will be announced later. As per SSC MTS Notification, only online applications are invited on the official website - ssc.nic.in. SSC MTS and Havaldar Registration Link are available from 22 March to 30 April 2022. Applicants are required to pay a fee of Rs. 100 either online upto 02 May or offline till 04 May 2022.

The applicants can also edit their application for correction, in case of any error, between 05 May and 09 May 2022.

SSC will hold a nationwide competitive examination for recruitment of Multi Tasking Staff (Non-Technical) and Havaldar in the month of July 2022. This is Paper 1 for the applicants who would successfully apply for SSC MTS 2022 and SSC Havaldar Recruitment 2022. SSC MTS Paper 2 will be conducted for those who would clear SSC MTS Paper 1 2022. Those who qualify in the Paper 2 will be called for Document Verification.

Selected persons will be required in Pay Level-1 (as per Pay Matrix of 7th Pay Commission) for General Central Service Group ‘C’ Non-Gazetted, Non-Ministerial post under n various Ministries/ Departments/ Offices of the Government of India and various Constitutional Bodies/ Statutory Bodies/ Tribunals, etc., in different States/ 2 Union Territories and for Havaldar Posts in Pay Level-1 (as per Pay Matrix of 7th Pay Commission), a General Central Service Group ‘C’ Non-Gazetted, Non-Ministerial post in Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) and Central Bureau of Narcotics (CBN) under Department of Revenue, Ministry of Finance.

Let's check the procedure to apply, exam pattern, the selection process for SSC MTS Recruitment 2022 and SSC Havaldar Recruitment 2022 below:

How to Apply for SSC MTS Havaldar Recruitment 2022 ?

The candidates can register themselves and register for the exam by following stpes:

Step 1: Go to SSC Website - ssc.nic.in

Step 2: Click on 'New User? Register Now' in case you have not registered before.

Step 3: After registration, Login into your account

Step 4: Now, Click ‘Apply’ link in ‘Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff, and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination, 2021’ section under the ‘Latest Notifications’ tab.

Step 5: Fill your details, Upload your signature and recent photograph

Step 6: Preview and verify the information provided by you. If you want to modify any entry, click on ‘Edit/ Modify’ button and make requisite corrections before proceeding further. When you are satisfied that the information is correctly filled, preview and verify the information and submit the Application.

Step 7: Proceed to make fee payment if you are not exempted from payment of a fee

SSC MTS Application Fee

General / OBC : Rs. 100/-

SC / ST and All Category Female: No Fee

SSC MTS Havaldar Recruitment 2022 Important Dates

SSC MTS Havaldar Notification Date 22 March 2022 SSC MTS Havaldar Registration Starting Date 22 March 2022 SSC MTS Havaldar Registration Last Date 30 April 2022 upto 11 PM Last date and time for making an online fee payment 02 May 2022 upto 11 PM Last date and time for the generation of offline Challan 03 May 2022 Last date for payment through Challan (during working hours of Bank) 04 May 2022 SSC MTS Havaldar Application Correction Date 05 to 09 May 2022 upto 11 PM SSC MTS Havaladar Paper 1 Exam Date July 2022 SSC MTS Havaladar Paper 1 Result Date to be announced SSC MTS Havaladar Paper 2 Date to be announced

SSC MTS Havaldar Vacancy 2022

Multi Tasking (NonTechnical) Staff - soon

Havaldar - 3603 Posts

SSC MTS Havaldar Eligibility 2022

Educational Qualification:

The candidates must have passed Matriculation Examination or equivalent from a recognized Board.

Age Limit:

18 to 25 years

SSC MTS Havaldar Selection Process 2022

If your application is accepted, you are required to appear in

Paper-I (Computer Based Examination) Paper-II (Descriptive) Physical Efficiency Test (PET)/ Physical Standard Test (PST) for the post of Havaldar in CBIC and CBN Document Verification (DV)

SSC MTS Havaldar Pattern 2022

SSC MTS Paper 1 Exam Pattern

Subject No of Questions and Marks Time General English 24 MCQs of 25 Marks in each section 1 hour and 30 minutes General Intelligence & Reasoning Numerical Aptitude General Awareness Total 100 questions of 100 marks

Paper-I will consist of Objective Type, Multiple choice questions. The questions will be set both in English & Hindi

There will be a negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer.

SSC MTS Paper 2 Exam Pattern

Subject - Short Essay and a Letter in English or in any language included in the 8th schedule of the Constitution.

Marks - 50 marks

Time - 45 mins

SSC Havaldar PET PST 2022

SSC Havaldar PET 2022

Walking

Male - 1600 meters in 15 minutes.

Female - 1 KM in 20 minutes.

Cycling

Male - 8 Kms. in 30 minutes

Female - 3 Kms. in 25 minutes

SSC Havaldar PST 2022

Male

Height - 157.5 cms.

Chest - Unexpanded: 76 cms and Minimum expansion: 5 cms

Female: