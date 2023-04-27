SSC MTS SI PET/PST Exam 2023: Check Important Update Regarding the Date Clash, Download PDF

SSC MTS SI PET/PST Exam 2023: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) Karnataka/Kerala Region  has released short notice regarding the exam date clashes for the  MTS (Tier-I) Exam, 2022 and Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and CAPFs Exam, 2022 (Paper-II)

SSC MTS SI Exam 2023 2023 Update: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) Karnataka/Kerala Region  has released short notice regarding the exam date clashes for the  MTS (Tier-I) Exam, 2022 and Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and CAPFs Exam, 2022 (Paper-II). All those  candidates who have to appear in both the exams can check the important updates available on the official website of Staff Selection Commission (SSC) Karnataka/Kerala Region  i.e. -https://ssckkr.kar.nic.in/

It is noted that the Commission will be conducting the written exam for the post of Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff and Havaldar (CNIC & CBN) from May 02 to May 19 and June 13 to 20, 2023.

Candidates who have to appear in the Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff and Havaldar (CNIC & CBN) and  Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and CAPFs Exam, 2022 (Paper-II) for Karnataka/Kerala Region can download the short notice available on the official website. 

You can download the short notice directly through the link given below 
Direct Link To Download: SSC MTS SI Exam 2023 2023 Update

Short notice further says, "The candidates of MTS (Tier-I) Exam, 2022 and Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and CAPFs Exam, 2022 (Paper-II), whose MTS exam date clashes with their date of PET/PST of Constable (GD) Exam, 2022, are informed that they may visit to their PET/PST Center, 2 to 3 days prior to their scheduled date of PET/PST alongwith their both admit cards for getting new alternate date of PET/PST. Alternatively, candidates may send an email to dcrecruitmentcrpf@gmail.com with request to change PET/PST date attaching admit cards/status of both exams."


Process to Download: SSC MTS SI Exam 2023 2023 Update

Step 1: Visit the website of the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) Karnataka/Kerala Region  i.e. -https://ssckkr.kar.nic.in/
Step 2: Click on the link ""Important Notice for the candidates of MTS (Tier-I) Exam, 2022 & SI in Delhi Police and CAPFs Exam, 2022 (Paper-II), whose exam date clash with date of their PET/PST of Constable(GD) Exam, 2022 (Uploaded on 27/04/2023)"" to download SSC MTS Call Letter
Step 3: You will get the pdf of the notice in a new window. 
Step 4: Download it and save the same for future reference. 

FAQ

When the written exam for Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff and Havaldar (CNIC & CBN) post is scheduled?

The written exam for the post of Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) is scheduled from May 02 to May 19 and June 13 to 20, 2023.

What is the process to download the SSC MTS Admit Card 2023?

You can download the SSC MTS Admit Card 2023 after clicking the link given on home page.
