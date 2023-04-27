SSC MTS SI PET/PST Exam 2023: Check Important Update Regarding the Date Clash, Download PDF

SSC MTS SI PET/PST Exam 2023: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) Karnataka/Kerala Region has released short notice regarding the exam date clashes for the MTS (Tier-I) Exam, 2022 and Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and CAPFs Exam, 2022 (Paper-II)

SSC MTS SI Exam 2023 2023 Update: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) Karnataka/Kerala Region has released short notice regarding the exam date clashes for the MTS (Tier-I) Exam, 2022 and Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and CAPFs Exam, 2022 (Paper-II). All those candidates who have to appear in both the exams can check the important updates available on the official website of Staff Selection Commission (SSC) Karnataka/Kerala Region i.e. -https://ssckkr.kar.nic.in/

It is noted that the Commission will be conducting the written exam for the post of Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff and Havaldar (CNIC & CBN) from May 02 to May 19 and June 13 to 20, 2023.

Candidates who have to appear in the Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff and Havaldar (CNIC & CBN) and Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and CAPFs Exam, 2022 (Paper-II) for Karnataka/Kerala Region can download the short notice available on the official website.

Short notice further says, "The candidates of MTS (Tier-I) Exam, 2022 and Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and CAPFs Exam, 2022 (Paper-II), whose MTS exam date clashes with their date of PET/PST of Constable (GD) Exam, 2022, are informed that they may visit to their PET/PST Center, 2 to 3 days prior to their scheduled date of PET/PST alongwith their both admit cards for getting new alternate date of PET/PST. Alternatively, candidates may send an email to dcrecruitmentcrpf@gmail.com with request to change PET/PST date attaching admit cards/status of both exams."



