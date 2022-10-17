SSC MTS Marks 2022 (Out) @ssc.nic.in; Download Havaldar Paper 1 Score Card Details Here

Staff Selection Commission has announced SSC MTS Paper 1 Marks on ssc.nic.in. Students can check the direct link below.

SSC MTS Marks 2022: Staff Selection Commission has issued the marks of all the candidates who have attended the computer based Paper 1 for the post of Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff, and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) on 17 October 2022. Students whether they have qualified in the exam or not, students can download SSC MTS Paper 1 Score Card by visiting the commission website, ssc.nic.in.

For the students' reference, we have SSC MTS Marks Link here. Students can check their SSC MTS Paper 1 Marks by selecting the exam name, entering their registration number generated at the online application time, and clicking on the Result/ Marks tab on the candidate dashboard. SSC MTS Score Card Link is available on the website of SSC till 06 November 2022. After the last date, students can not check and download their marks.

SSC MTS Final Answer 2022 is also scheduled to be released today on the website of the Commission. Students are advised to keep a track of the official website for the link.

SSC has conducted the MTS Paper 1 Exam 2021-22 from 05th July 2022 to 26th July 2022 at various centers all over the country. On 07 October 2022, the commission declared the result of the exam in a PDF format on its website.

SSC MTS Result PDF

According to the SSC MTS Result Notice, a total of 69,160 students cleared the exam of which 44,590 studthe ents are for MTS Posts and remaining 24,570 are Havaldar Posts.

Shortlisted candidates will be called for SSC MTS Paper 2 and for Physical Efficiency Test/ Physical Standard Test (PET/PST) & Paper 2 for the posts of Havaldar.

Paper 2 is a Descrptove Type paper to be held on 06 November 2022.