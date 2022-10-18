SSC MTS Paper 1 Final Answer Key 2022 Out at ssc.nic.in, Check Download Direct Link Here

The Staff Selection Commission has released the SSC MTS Paper 1 Final Answer Key 2022 on its official website at ssc-nic-in. Check download link here.

SSC MTS Final Answer Key 2022: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the final answer key for the Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff Examination 2022 on its website. Candidates who appeared in Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff Examination 2022 can download final answer key through the official website of Staff Selection Commission (SSC) i.e. ssc.nic.in.

However you can download directly the SSC MTS Final Answer Key 2022 through the link given below.

Direct Link To Download: SSC MTS Final Answer Key 2022





The link to download the Computer Based Examination (Paper-I) of Computer Based Examination (Paper-I) of Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff Examination 2022 is available on the official website.

It is noted that Staff Selection Commission has declared the result of Computer Based Examination (Paper-I) of Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff Examination 2022 on 07 October 2022 on its official website.

In a bid to download the SSC MTS Final Answer Key 2022, candidates will have to provide their login credentials including Roll No. and Password to the link on the home page.

You can download the SSC MTS Final Answer Key 2022 from the official website after following the steps given below.

How To Download: SSC MTS Final Answer Key 2022

Visit the official website of Staff Selection Commission (SSC).i.e. ssc.nic.in. Click on the notification link that reads 'Uploading of Final Answer Key(s) alongwith Question Paper(s) of Computer Based Examination (Paper-I) of Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff Examination 2021 on the home page. Click on the link given on the PDF on the home page. Provide your login credentials including Roll No. and Password and click on the submit button. Download SSC MTS Final Answer Key 2021 and save it for future reference.

The candidates are advised to take a print out of their Final Answer Key alongwith respective Question Paper by using the link given on the official website. The link to download the Answer Key will be available from 17.10.2022 to 16.11.2022.