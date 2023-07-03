SSC MTS Recruitment 2023 Notification Out at ssc.nic.in for 1558 Vacancies, Check Exam Date, Eligibility, Pattern

SSC MTS 2023 Recruitment Notification Out: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is conducting Multi Tasking (Non- Technical) Staff, and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Exam for the year 2023 from 01 to 29 September 2023. The notification and online registration are available on the official website i.e. ssc.nic.in. Eligible and interested candidates can submit their applications from June 30, 2023 to July 21, 2023. The submitted form can be corrected or rectified.
SSC MTS Notification 2023
The commission is filling up a total of 1558 vacancies for the post of MTS at various department/Offices of the Government of India and various Constitutional Bodies/ Statutory Bodies/ Tribunals, etc., in different States/ Union Territories and Havaldar Pay Level 1 as per Pay Matrix of 7th Pay Commission and xxxx vacancies for the post of Havaldar in Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) and Central Bureau of Narcotics (CBN) under Department of Revenue, Ministry of Finance.
More details regarding SSC MTS Recruitment 2023 such as vacancies, eligibility, selection process and other details are given below:
SSC MTS Recrutiment 2023: Overview
|
Name of the Exam Body
|
Staff Selection Commission (SSC)
|
Exam Name
|
Multi Tasking (Non- Technical) Staff, and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Exam 2023
|
Name of the Post
|
MTS and Havaldar
|
Number of Vacancies
|1558
|
Application Mode
|
Online
|
Registration Dates
|30-06-2023 to 21-07-2023
|
Exam Date
|01 to 29 September 2023.
|
Exam Mode
|
Online
|
Selection Process
|
MTS - CBT
Havaldar - CBT and Physical Test
|
Official Website
|www.ssc.nic.in
SSC MTS 2023 Notification PDF
Aspirants can download the notification through the provided link in the article. They can also check the direct link to apply for the post in the table below:
|SSC MTS Notification
|Download Here
|SSC MTS Online Application Date
|Online Here
Steps to Apply for SSC MTS 2023 Recrutiment
- Visit the official website: Go to the official website of the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) at www.ssc.nic.in.
- Registration: Click on the "Apply" button or look for the "SSC MTS" section. Read the instructions and click on "Registration" or "New User" to create your account.
- Fill the Application Form: Provide the required details such as personal information, educational qualifications, contact details, and preferences.
- Photo and Signature Upload: Upload your recent passport-sized photograph and signature as per the specifications mentioned in the application form.
- Application Fee Payment: Pay the required application fee either online or offline, as per the options provided.
- Review and Submit: Double-check all the information provided in the application form and make any necessary corrections. After verifying the details, submit the application form.
- Application Printout: Take a printout of the completed application form for your reference.
Application Fee:
SSC MTS Work And Salary 2023
The SSC MTS salary is a monthly salary that is paid to the Multitasking Staff (MTS) employees who are selected through the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) examination. The salary is determined by the 7th Pay Commission and includes various components, such as the basic pay, allowances, and deductions.
The basic pay for an MTS employee is Rs. 18,000 per month. In addition to the basic pay, MTS employees are entitled to various allowances, such as Dearness Allowance (DA), House Rent Allowance (HRA), and Transport Allowance (TA). The DA is a cost-of-living allowance that is paid to government employees to compensate for the rising cost of living. The HRA is an allowance that is paid to government employees to help them with the cost of renting a house. The TA is an allowance that is paid to government employees to help them with the cost of travel.
The total salary of an MTS employee can range from Rs. 18,000 to Rs. 22,000 per month, depending on the city of posting and other factors. The city of posting is a factor because the cost of living varies from city to city. Other factors that can affect the salary include the employee's grade, the employee's experience, and the employee's performance.
The following table shows the salary components for an MTS employee:The salary of an MTS employee is paid on a monthly basis. The salary is paid into the employee's bank account on the 1st of every month.
SSC MTS Expected Salary
|
SSC MTS Post
|
Grade Pay- 1800
|
Grade Pay- 1800
|
Grade Pay- 1800
|
Cities
|
X (Tier I)
|
Y (Tier II)
|
Z (Tier III)
|
Basic Pay
|
Rs. 18000
|
Rs. 18000
|
Rs. 18000
|
Housing Rent Allowance
|
Rs. 4320
|
Rs. 2880
|
Rs. 1440
|
Travelling Allowance
|
Rs. 1350
|
Rs. 900
|
Rs. 900
|
Gross Salary
|
Rs. 23670
|
Rs. 21780
|
Rs. 20340
|
National Pension System
|
Rs. 1800
|
Rs. 1800
|
Rs. 1800
|
CGEGIS
|
Rs. 1500
|
Rs. 1500
|
Rs. 1500
|
CGHS
|
Rs. 125
|
Rs. 125
|
Rs. 125
|
Total Deduction
|
Rs. 3425
|
RS. 3425
|
Rs. 3425
|
SSC MTS In-Hand Salary
|
Rs. 20245
|
Rs. 18355
|
Rs. 16915
SSC MTS Exam Dates 2023
|
SSC MTS Notification Date
|June 30, 2023
|SSC MTS Online Application Starting Date
|June 30, 2023
|SSC MTS Online Application Last Date
|July 21, 2023
|SSC MTS Application Edit Date
|26 to 28 July 2023
|SSC MTS MTS Exam Date 2023
|01 to 29 September 2023.
SSC Multi Tasking Staff Vacancy 2023
The commission is filling up xxxx vacancies for the post of MTS and Havaldar. Students can check the post-wise vacancy distribution below:
SSC MTS Eligibility Criteria 2023
|
Qualification
|
Age Limit
|
The candidate should be 10th class passed
|
Minimum Age: 18 Years
Maximum Age: 25 – 27 Years
SSC MTS Selection Process 2023
The selection will be done on the basis of:
- Multi Tasking Staff - Computer Based Test
- Havaldar - Computer Based Test and Physical Efficiency Test & Physical Standard Test
SSC MTS Exam Pattern 2023
The exam comprises two stages: Paper 1 and Paper 2. Here's an overview of the SSC MTS exam pattern:
SSC MTS Paper 1:
- Mode of Exam - Computer-Based Test (CBT)
- Time: 1 hour and 30 minutes(120 minutes for candidates eligible for scribes)
- Total Marks: 100
- Number of Questions: 100
- Question Types: Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs)
- There is negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer
- Sections: Paper 1 is divided into four sections:
- General English
- General Intelligence and Reasoning
- Numerical Aptitude
- General Awareness
SSC MTS Paper 2:
Mode: Descriptive Test (Pen and Paper mode)
- Duration: 30 minutes (40 minutes for candidates eligible for scribes)
- Total Marks: 50
- Question Type: Short Essay/Letter Writing in English or any other language included in the 8th Schedule of the Constitution of India.
Note: Paper 2 is a qualifying exam, and its marks are not counted in the final merit list. However, candidates must pass this paper to be considered for selection.
Important Points:
- The question papers will be set in both English and Hindi, except for the English language section.
- The final merit list is prepared based on the marks obtained in Paper 1.
- The difficulty level of the exam is generally at the matriculation level.
SSC Havaldar Physical Test
|
Height
Male – 157.5 Cms
Female – 152 Cms
Chest
Male – 76 – 81 Cms
Weight (For Female Only)
Minimum - 48Kg
|
Physical Efficiency Test
|
Cycling
Male – 8 Km in 30 Min
Female – 3 Km in 25 Min
|
Walking
Male – 1600 meter in 15 Min
Female – 1 Km in 20 Min
SSC MTS Admit Card 2023
The admit will be released in the second or third week of August 2023. The admit card will be uploaded on the regional website of the commission.
SSC MTS Result 2023
The commission will prepare a merit list of candidates who would clear the online exam. The candidates can download the result from the website of the commission i.e. ssc.nic.in