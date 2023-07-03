SSC MTS Recruitment 2023 Notification Out at ssc.nic.in for 1558 Vacancies, Check Exam Date, Eligibility, Pattern

SSC MTS Notification 2023 Out on the official website of ssc.nic.in. The recruitment process has begun for 1558 vacancies, Check eligibility, exam date, and more details here.

SSC MTS 2023 Recruitment Notification Out: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is conducting Multi Tasking (Non- Technical) Staff, and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Exam for the year 2023 from 01 to 29 September 2023. The notification and online registration are available on the official website i.e. ssc.nic.in. Eligible and interested candidates can submit their applications from June 30, 2023 to July 21, 2023. The submitted form can be corrected or rectified.

SSC MTS Notification 2023

The commission is filling up a total of 1558 vacancies for the post of MTS at various department/Offices of the Government of India and various Constitutional Bodies/ Statutory Bodies/ Tribunals, etc., in different States/ Union Territories and Havaldar Pay Level 1 as per Pay Matrix of 7th Pay Commission and xxxx vacancies for the post of Havaldar in Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) and Central Bureau of Narcotics (CBN) under Department of Revenue, Ministry of Finance.

More details regarding SSC MTS Recruitment 2023 such as vacancies, eligibility, selection process and other details are given below:

SSC MTS Recrutiment 2023: Overview

Name of the Exam Body Staff Selection Commission (SSC) Exam Name Multi Tasking (Non- Technical) Staff, and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Exam 2023 Name of the Post MTS and Havaldar Number of Vacancies 1558 Application Mode Online Registration Dates 30-06-2023 to 21-07-2023 Exam Date 01 to 29 September 2023. Exam Mode Online Selection Process MTS - CBT Havaldar - CBT and Physical Test Official Website www.ssc.nic.in

SSC MTS 2023 Notification PDF

Aspirants can download the notification through the provided link in the article. They can also check the direct link to apply for the post in the table below:

SSC MTS Notification Download Here SSC MTS Online Application Date Online Here

Steps to Apply for SSC MTS 2023 Recrutiment

Visit the official website: Go to the official website of the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) at www.ssc.nic.in. Registration: Click on the "Apply" button or look for the "SSC MTS" section. Read the instructions and click on "Registration" or "New User" to create your account. Fill the Application Form: Provide the required details such as personal information, educational qualifications, contact details, and preferences. Photo and Signature Upload: Upload your recent passport-sized photograph and signature as per the specifications mentioned in the application form. Application Fee Payment: Pay the required application fee either online or offline, as per the options provided. Review and Submit: Double-check all the information provided in the application form and make any necessary corrections. After verifying the details, submit the application form. Application Printout: Take a printout of the completed application form for your reference.

Application Fee:

SSC MTS Work And Salary 2023

The SSC MTS salary is a monthly salary that is paid to the Multitasking Staff (MTS) employees who are selected through the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) examination. The salary is determined by the 7th Pay Commission and includes various components, such as the basic pay, allowances, and deductions.

The basic pay for an MTS employee is Rs. 18,000 per month. In addition to the basic pay, MTS employees are entitled to various allowances, such as Dearness Allowance (DA), House Rent Allowance (HRA), and Transport Allowance (TA). The DA is a cost-of-living allowance that is paid to government employees to compensate for the rising cost of living. The HRA is an allowance that is paid to government employees to help them with the cost of renting a house. The TA is an allowance that is paid to government employees to help them with the cost of travel.

The total salary of an MTS employee can range from Rs. 18,000 to Rs. 22,000 per month, depending on the city of posting and other factors. The city of posting is a factor because the cost of living varies from city to city. Other factors that can affect the salary include the employee's grade, the employee's experience, and the employee's performance.

The following table shows the salary components for an MTS employee:The salary of an MTS employee is paid on a monthly basis. The salary is paid into the employee's bank account on the 1st of every month.

SSC MTS Expected Salary

SSC MTS Post Grade Pay- 1800 Grade Pay- 1800 Grade Pay- 1800 Cities X (Tier I) Y (Tier II) Z (Tier III) Basic Pay Rs. 18000 Rs. 18000 Rs. 18000 Housing Rent Allowance Rs. 4320 Rs. 2880 Rs. 1440 Travelling Allowance Rs. 1350 Rs. 900 Rs. 900 Gross Salary Rs. 23670 Rs. 21780 Rs. 20340 National Pension System Rs. 1800 Rs. 1800 Rs. 1800 CGEGIS Rs. 1500 Rs. 1500 Rs. 1500 CGHS Rs. 125 Rs. 125 Rs. 125 Total Deduction Rs. 3425 RS. 3425 Rs. 3425 SSC MTS In-Hand Salary Rs. 20245 Rs. 18355 Rs. 16915

SSC MTS Exam Dates 2023

SSC MTS Notification Date June 30, 2023 SSC MTS Online Application Starting Date June 30, 2023 SSC MTS Online Application Last Date July 21, 2023 SSC MTS Application Edit Date 26 to 28 July 2023 SSC MTS MTS Exam Date 2023 01 to 29 September 2023.

SSC Multi Tasking Staff Vacancy 2023

The commission is filling up xxxx vacancies for the post of MTS and Havaldar. Students can check the post-wise vacancy distribution below:

SSC MTS Eligibility Criteria 2023

Qualification Age Limit The candidate should be 10th class passed Minimum Age: 18 Years

Maximum Age: 25 – 27 Years

SSC MTS Selection Process 2023

The selection will be done on the basis of:

Multi Tasking Staff - Computer Based Test

Havaldar - Computer Based Test and Physical Efficiency Test & Physical Standard Test

SSC MTS Exam Pattern 2023

The exam comprises two stages: Paper 1 and Paper 2. Here's an overview of the SSC MTS exam pattern:

SSC MTS Paper 1:

Mode of Exam - Computer-Based Test (CBT)

Time: 1 hour and 30 minutes(120 minutes for candidates eligible for scribes)

Total Marks: 100

Number of Questions: 100

Question Types: Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs)

There is negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer

Sections: Paper 1 is divided into four sections:

General English General Intelligence and Reasoning Numerical Aptitude General Awareness

SSC MTS Paper 2:

Mode: Descriptive Test (Pen and Paper mode)

Duration: 30 minutes (40 minutes for candidates eligible for scribes)

Total Marks: 50

Question Type: Short Essay/Letter Writing in English or any other language included in the 8th Schedule of the Constitution of India.

Note: Paper 2 is a qualifying exam, and its marks are not counted in the final merit list. However, candidates must pass this paper to be considered for selection.

Important Points:

The question papers will be set in both English and Hindi, except for the English language section.

The final merit list is prepared based on the marks obtained in Paper 1.

The difficulty level of the exam is generally at the matriculation level.

SSC Havaldar Physical Test

Height Male – 157.5 Cms Female – 152 Cms Chest Male – 76 – 81 Cms Weight (For Female Only) Minimum - 48Kg Physical Efficiency Test Cycling Male – 8 Km in 30 Min Female – 3 Km in 25 Min Walking Male – 1600 meter in 15 Min Female – 1 Km in 20 Min

SSC MTS Admit Card 2023

The admit will be released in the second or third week of August 2023. The admit card will be uploaded on the regional website of the commission.

SSC MTS Result 2023

The commission will prepare a merit list of candidates who would clear the online exam. The candidates can download the result from the website of the commission i.e. ssc.nic.in