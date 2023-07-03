SSC MTS Recruitment 2023 Notification Out at ssc.nic.in for 1558 Vacancies, Check Exam Date, Eligibility, Pattern

SSC MTS Notification 2023 Out on the official website of ssc.nic.in. The recruitment process has begun for 1558 vacancies, Check eligibility, exam date, and more details here.

SSC MTS 2023 Recruitment Notification Out: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is conducting Multi Tasking (Non- Technical) Staff, and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Exam for the year 2023 from 01 to 29 September 2023. The notification and online registration are available on the official website i.e. ssc.nic.in. Eligible and interested candidates can submit their applications from June 30, 2023 to July 21, 2023. The submitted form can be corrected or rectified.

SSC MTS Notification 2023

The commission is filling up a total of 1558 vacancies for the post of MTS at various department/Offices of the Government of India and various Constitutional Bodies/ Statutory Bodies/ Tribunals, etc., in different States/ Union Territories and Havaldar Pay Level 1 as per Pay Matrix of 7th Pay Commission and xxxx vacancies for the post of Havaldar in Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) and Central Bureau of Narcotics (CBN) under Department of Revenue, Ministry of Finance.

Career Counseling

More details regarding SSC MTS Recruitment 2023 such as vacancies, eligibility, selection process and other details are given below:

SSC MTS Recrutiment 2023: Overview

Name of the Exam Body

Staff Selection Commission (SSC)

Exam Name

Multi Tasking (Non- Technical) Staff, and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Exam 2023

Name of the Post

MTS and Havaldar

Number of Vacancies

 1558

Application Mode

Online

Registration Dates

 30-06-2023 to 21-07-2023

Exam Date

 01 to 29 September 2023.

Exam Mode

Online

Selection Process

MTS - CBT

Havaldar - CBT and Physical Test

Official Website

 www.ssc.nic.in

SSC MTS 2023 Notification PDF

Aspirants can download the notification through the provided link in the article. They can also check the direct link to apply for the post in the table below: 

SSC MTS Notification Download Here
SSC MTS Online Application Date Online Here

Steps to Apply for SSC MTS 2023 Recrutiment

  1. Visit the official website: Go to the official website of the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) at www.ssc.nic.in.
  2. Registration: Click on the "Apply" button or look for the "SSC MTS" section. Read the instructions and click on "Registration" or "New User" to create your account.
  3. Fill the Application Form: Provide the required details such as personal information, educational qualifications, contact details, and preferences.
  4. Photo and Signature Upload: Upload your recent passport-sized photograph and signature as per the specifications mentioned in the application form.
  5. Application Fee Payment: Pay the required application fee either online or offline, as per the options provided.
  6. Review and Submit: Double-check all the information provided in the application form and make any necessary corrections. After verifying the details, submit the application form.
  7. Application Printout: Take a printout of the completed application form for your reference.

Application Fee:

SSC MTS Work And Salary 2023

The SSC MTS salary is a monthly salary that is paid to the Multitasking Staff (MTS) employees who are selected through the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) examination. The salary is determined by the 7th Pay Commission and includes various components, such as the basic pay, allowances, and deductions.

The basic pay for an MTS employee is Rs. 18,000 per month. In addition to the basic pay, MTS employees are entitled to various allowances, such as Dearness Allowance (DA), House Rent Allowance (HRA), and Transport Allowance (TA). The DA is a cost-of-living allowance that is paid to government employees to compensate for the rising cost of living. The HRA is an allowance that is paid to government employees to help them with the cost of renting a house. The TA is an allowance that is paid to government employees to help them with the cost of travel.

The total salary of an MTS employee can range from Rs. 18,000 to Rs. 22,000 per month, depending on the city of posting and other factors. The city of posting is a factor because the cost of living varies from city to city. Other factors that can affect the salary include the employee's grade, the employee's experience, and the employee's performance.

The following table shows the salary components for an MTS employee:The salary of an MTS employee is paid on a monthly basis. The salary is paid into the employee's bank account on the 1st of every month.

SSC MTS Expected Salary

SSC MTS Post

Grade Pay- 1800

Grade Pay- 1800

Grade Pay- 1800

Cities

X (Tier I)

Y (Tier II)

Z (Tier III)

Basic Pay

Rs. 18000

Rs. 18000

Rs. 18000

Housing Rent Allowance

Rs. 4320

Rs. 2880

Rs. 1440

Travelling Allowance

Rs. 1350

Rs. 900

Rs. 900

Gross Salary

Rs. 23670

Rs. 21780

Rs. 20340

National Pension System

Rs. 1800

Rs. 1800

Rs. 1800

CGEGIS

Rs. 1500

Rs. 1500

Rs. 1500

CGHS

Rs. 125

Rs. 125

Rs. 125

Total Deduction

Rs. 3425

RS. 3425

Rs. 3425

SSC MTS In-Hand Salary

Rs. 20245

Rs. 18355

Rs. 16915

SSC MTS Exam Dates 2023

SSC MTS Notification Date

 June 30, 2023
SSC MTS Online Application Starting Date June 30, 2023
SSC MTS Online Application Last Date July 21, 2023
SSC MTS Application Edit Date 26 to 28 July 2023
SSC MTS MTS Exam Date 2023 01 to 29 September 2023.

SSC Multi Tasking Staff Vacancy 2023 

The commission is filling up xxxx vacancies for the post of MTS and Havaldar. Students can check the post-wise vacancy distribution below:

SSC MTS Eligibility Criteria 2023

Qualification

Age Limit

The candidate should be 10th class passed

Minimum Age: 18 Years


Maximum Age: 25 – 27 Years 

SSC MTS Selection Process 2023

The selection will be done on the basis of:

  • Multi Tasking Staff - Computer Based Test
  • Havaldar - Computer Based Test and Physical Efficiency Test & Physical Standard Test

SSC MTS Exam Pattern 2023

The exam comprises two stages: Paper 1 and Paper 2. Here's an overview of the SSC MTS exam pattern:

SSC MTS Paper 1:

  • Mode of Exam - Computer-Based Test (CBT)
  • Time: 1 hour and 30 minutes(120 minutes for candidates eligible for scribes)
  • Total Marks: 100
  • Number of Questions: 100
  • Question Types: Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs)
  • There is negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer
  • Sections: Paper 1 is divided into four sections:
  1. General English
  2. General Intelligence and Reasoning
  3. Numerical Aptitude
  4. General Awareness

SSC MTS Paper 2:

Mode: Descriptive Test (Pen and Paper mode) 

  • Duration: 30 minutes (40 minutes for candidates eligible for scribes)
  • Total Marks: 50
  • Question Type: Short Essay/Letter Writing in English or any other language included in the 8th Schedule of the Constitution of India.

Note: Paper 2 is a qualifying exam, and its marks are not counted in the final merit list. However, candidates must pass this paper to be considered for selection.

Important Points:

  • The question papers will be set in both English and Hindi, except for the English language section.
  • The final merit list is prepared based on the marks obtained in Paper 1.
  • The difficulty level of the exam is generally at the matriculation level.

SSC Havaldar Physical Test

Height

Male – 157.5 Cms

Female – 152 Cms

Chest

Male – 76 – 81 Cms

Weight (For Female Only)

Minimum - 48Kg

Physical Efficiency Test

Cycling 

Male – 8 Km in 30 Min

Female – 3 Km in 25 Min

Walking

Male – 1600 meter in 15 Min

Female – 1 Km in 20 Min

SSC MTS Admit Card 2023

The admit will be released in the second or third week of August 2023. The admit card will be uploaded on the regional website of the commission.

SSC MTS Result 2023

The commission will prepare a merit list of candidates who would clear the online exam. The candidates can download the result from the website of the commission  i.e. ssc.nic.in

