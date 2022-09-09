SSC Phase-7 Result 2019 Out at ssc.nic.in, Download SSC Selection Post Phase 7 Result PDF, Marks Here

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has declared the result of SSC Selection Post 7 on its official website-ssc.nic.in. Check SSC Phase-7 Result 2019 download link.

SSC Phase-7 Result 2019: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced the result of SSC Selection Post 7 Computer Base Examination on its official website. Candidates appeared in the written computer based test can check their result available on the official website-ssc.nic.in.

However you can download the SSC Phase-7 Result 2019 from the link given below.

Link to Download: SSC Phase-7 Result 2019





As per the short notice released, the window for seeing the marks of Phase VII/2019/Selection Posts is being opened for One month from 09 September 2022 to 08 October 2022 on the official website. Candidates can check their marks from the official website after providing their login credentials to the link on the official website.

In a bid to check the marks, candidates will have to providing their login credentials including registered ID and Password to the link. You can download the SSC Phase-7 Result 2019 Notice from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download: SSC Phase-7 Result 2019