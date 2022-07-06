SSC Revised Calendar 2022-23 (Out): Check Notification Date, Exam Date and Application Dates Here

SSC Revised Calendar 2022-23 Download: Staff Selection Commission, on 06 July 2022, has published the revised exam calendar for various posts which is to be held in the year of 2022 and 2023 on its official website i.e. ssc.nic.in. The commission has changed the notification dates for the post of Constable Driver, Head Constable AWO/TPO, SI, Scientific Assistant, JHT, MTS, JE, Stenographer, MTS and Constable Executive. Other than this, the commission has released the notification dates for SSC CGL 2022 and SSC CHSL 2022. Candidates can check the notification dates, application closing date and exam dates in the table below:
|Name of Examination
|SSC Advertisement or Notification Date
|SSC Application Last Date
|SSC Exam Date
|Recruitment of Constable (Driver) in Delhi Police
Examination-2022
|08 July 2022
|29 July 2022
|October 2022
|Recruitment of Head Constable (AWO/TPO) in Delhi
Police Examination-2022
|08 July 2022
|29 July 2022
|October 2022
|Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator and Senior
Hindi Translator Examination, 2022
|20 July 2022
|04 August 2022
|October 2022
|Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police
Forces Examination, 2022
|10 August 2022
|30 August 2022
|November 2022
|Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and
Quantity Surveying & Contracts) Examination, 2022
|12 August 2022
|02 September 2022
|November 2022
|Stenographer Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ Examination, 2022
|20 August 2022
|05 September 2022
|November 2022
|Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2022
|10 September 2022
|01 October 2022
|December 2022
|Scientific Assistant in IMD Examination, 2022
|15 September 2022
|03 October 2022
|December 2022
|Recruitment of MTS (Civilian) in Delhi Police
Examination- 2022
|07 October 2022
|31 October 2022
|January -February 2023
|Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination,
2022
|05 November 2022
|04 December 2022
|February-March 2023
|Constables (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs),
SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination,
2022
|10 December 2022
|19 November 2023
|March-April 2023
|Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff Examination, 2022
|25 January 2023
|24 February 2023
|April-May 2023
|Recruitment of Constable (Executive) Male/Female in
Delhi Police Examination, 2022
|02 March 2023
|31 March 2023
|April-May 2023