SSC Revised Calendar 2022-23 (Out): Check Notification Date, Exam Date and Application Dates Here

SSC Revised Calendar 2022-23 Download: Staff Selection Commission, on 06 July 2022, has published the revised exam calendar for various posts which is to be held in the year of 2022 and 2023 on its official website i.e. ssc.nic.in. The commission has changed the notification dates for the post of Constable Driver, Head Constable AWO/TPO, SI, Scientific Assistant, JHT, MTS, JE, Stenographer, MTS and Constable Executive. Other than this, the commission has released the notification dates for SSC CGL 2022 and SSC CHSL 2022. Candidates can check the notification dates, application closing date and exam dates in the table below:

Name of Examination SSC Advertisement or Notification Date SSC Application Last Date SSC Exam Date Recruitment of Constable (Driver) in Delhi Police

Examination-2022 08 July 2022 29 July 2022 October 2022 Recruitment of Head Constable (AWO/TPO) in Delhi

Police Examination-2022 08 July 2022 29 July 2022 October 2022 Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator and Senior

Hindi Translator Examination, 2022 20 July 2022 04 August 2022 October 2022 Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police

Forces Examination, 2022 10 August 2022 30 August 2022 November 2022 Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and

Quantity Surveying & Contracts) Examination, 2022 12 August 2022 02 September 2022 November 2022 Stenographer Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ Examination, 2022 20 August 2022 05 September 2022 November 2022 Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2022 10 September 2022 01 October 2022 December 2022 Scientific Assistant in IMD Examination, 2022 15 September 2022 03 October 2022 December 2022 Recruitment of MTS (Civilian) in Delhi Police

Examination- 2022 07 October 2022 31 October 2022 January -February 2023 Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination,

2022 05 November 2022 04 December 2022 February-March 2023 Constables (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs),

SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination,

2022 10 December 2022 19 November 2023 March-April 2023 Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff Examination, 2022 25 January 2023 24 February 2023 April-May 2023 Recruitment of Constable (Executive) Male/Female in

Delhi Police Examination, 2022 02 March 2023 31 March 2023 April-May 2023

SSC New Calendar 2022 PDF