SSC Selection Post 8 Admit Card 2020 for CR Bihar Download @sscer.org: Check Accepted and Rejected Application

SSC Selection Post 8 Admit Card 2020 for CR Bihar: Staff Selection Commission, Central Region has released the admit card of computer based exam for the post of Selection Post Phase 8 (For Graduate, Sr Secondary and Secondary) for the candidates who applied for SSC Selection Post for Bihar Region on its official website - sscer.org. The commission has also activated the application status of the candidates. They can check whether their application is accepted or rejected.

Candidates whose applications is accepted can download SSC Selection Post Admit Card from SSC CR Website (using their Registration ID, Roll Number/ Name and Date of Birth) or directly through the link below:

SSC Selection Post Phase 8 Admit Card 2020

SSC Selection Post Phase 8 Rejected Applications

SSC Selection Post Exam for Bihar Region is scheduled on 14 December 2020. The candidates should bring their admit card along with ID proof which has the same date of birth as it is printed in the admission certificate. If the date of birth is not mentioned in the original photo identity card, then the candidate must have an additional original certificate as proof of their date of birth.

How to download SSC Selection Post 8 Admit Card 2020 for Bihar Region?

Visit the official website of the SSC Central Region i.e. www.sscer.org Click on the link ‘STATUS / DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD FOR SELECTION POST PHASE-VIII EXAMINATION-2020 (MATRICULATION LEVEL, HIGHER SECONDARY LEVEL AND GRADUATE LEVEL) TO BE HELD ON 14/12/2020 (ONLY FOR BIHAR CANDIDATES)’ Read instructions and click on ‘CLICK HERE’ TO CHECK STATUS / DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD Now Click ‘PROCEED Now’ Button, If You Have Opted Your Exam Centre In UP & Bihar Provide your details Click on the “Search” button Download SSC Selection Post Phase 8 Admit Card for Bihar Region

SSC Selection Post Exam will consists of 200 MCQs on General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude and English Comprehension of 200 marks. There will be negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer.