SSC Selection Post Ladakh Exam Date 2022 Released: Application Status Soon

SSC Selection Post Ladakh Exam Date 2022 has been released by the commission: The candidates can check the dates, application status updates and admit card updates here.

SSC Selection Post Ladakh Exam Date 2022: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced the exam dates of the computer-based exam for Ladakh Selection Post Phase 10 on ssc.nic.in. The said exam will be conducted from 01 August to 05 August 2022. The candidates who applied for SSC Selection Post Ladakh Recruitment 2022 can appear for the exam on the scheduled date and time. The individual exam date and time will be uploaded on the regional website of SSC.

SSC Selection Post Ladakh Application Status 2022

The status of the applications for all the applicants will be uploaded on the SSC North Western Region Website. Candidates are advised to visit the website of SSC(NWR), Chandigarh(www.sscnwr.org ) for ascertaining their application status and the latest information on the subject.

SSC Selection Post Ladakh Admit Card 2022

The candidates are required to download the SSC Ladakh Selection Posts in order to appear for the exam. The admit cards are expected 7 days before the exam on the regional website of the commission.

The exam will be conducted via online mode. The candidates will be given questions from General Intelligence (Reasoning), English Language

(Basic Knowledge), Quantitative Aptitude (Basic Arithmetic Skill) and General Awareness & Current Affairs.

Skill Tests like Typing/Data Entry/Computer Proficiency Test, etc., where prescribed in the Essential Qualification, will be conducted, which will be of qualifying nature.

SSC had invited online applications from 23 May 2022 to 13 June 2022 for filling up the posts under Matriculation level, Higher Secondary, and Graduation & above levels.

SSC Selection Post Ladakh Exam Notice