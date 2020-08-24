SSC Selection Post Revised Result 2019-20 for SI Posts Released @ssc.nic.in, Download Here

SSC Selection Post Revised Result 2019-20 for SI Posts: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the revised result for the post of Sub Inspector (Fire) under Selection Posts, Post Category No. NR15419. candidates can download SSC SI Revised Result from the official website of SSC i.e.ssc.nic.in . As per SSC Result Notice, “The post, namely Sub-Inspector (Fire) in the CISF, Ministry of Home Affairs advertised vide Post Category No. NR15419 under Advt. No. Phase-VII/2019/Selection Posts, is reserved for male candidates. However, it has come to the Notice that many female candidates had applied for the said post and 46 female candidates have been shortlisted for next Stage of Scrutiny out of total 970 candidates. Hence, the result of the said post has been revised and is available on the website of the Commission”.

Now, the commission has revised the result and selected 46 additional made candidates for SSC SI Posts. The shortlisted male candidates are required to submit a copy of all the supporting Documents (Self Attested) in respect of Essential Qualification (EQ), Experience, Category, Age, Agerelaxation, etc. (as applicable) in hard copy along with the print out of their online application form to the Regional Office i.e. SSC (NR) to which the Post Category belongs on or before 04 September 2020 by SPEED POST ONLY. The candidates should clearly mention the “Graduation & above Level’ and “Post Category No. NR15419” on the TOP of the Envelope while sending the documents to the Regional Officer (NR) by Speed Post.

A total of 970 male candidates are shortlisted for SSC Selection SI Posts. Out of 970, 46 additional male candidates are now shortlisted in place of 46 female candidates for next stage of scrutiny as per revised result for the post of Sub-Inspector (Fire), Post Code No. NR15419. The candidates can check roll number and name of the selected candidates through the link given below:

SSC Selection Post Revised Result 2020

SSC Selection Post Revised Result Notice PDF

SSC has also announced the cut-off marks by last selected candidates for the said posts. The candidates can check the revised Category-wise Cut-off details through the link given above.

Earlier, the commission had declared the result of Computer Based Examination conducted for 10th level, 10+2 level, and Graduate and above level posts under SSC Selection Post 7 on 18 June 2020. The exam was conducted from 15 October 2019 to 16 October 2019 at various centres across the country.