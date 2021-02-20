SSC Selection Posts DV Phase 2 Schedule 2021 Released for Southern Region, 402 Candidates Called for Document Verification
SSC Selection Posts DV Phase 2 Schedule 2021: Staff Selection Selection (SSC) has released the document verification list for Southern Region. Download SSC Selection Post Phase 2 DV 2021 Schedule, Instructions for document verification and other details.
SSC Selection Posts DV Phase 2 Schedule 2021: Staff Selection Selection (SSC) has released the document verification list for Southern Region. The candidates who are going to appear for SSC Selection Posts DV within the southern region can download the list of provisionally selected candidates through the official website of SSCSR.i.e.sscsr.gov.in.
According to the notice released on the official website, The commission will conduct the SSC Selection Posts DV Round on 4, 5, 10, 11, 12, 15 and 16 March 2021 at 9.30 AM and 1.30 PM at the various exam centre. The candidates can check the schedule below.
The commission had advertised 17 vacancies for the selected post. The first round of document verification was conducted for 10 Post Categories and now the second document verification round is being conducted for 5 Posts including Junior Technical Assistant (Chemical/Geology/Geophysics/), Assistant Welfare Administrator and Technical Operator (Drilling).
The document verification for each post will be conducted in two sessions. i.e. Morning (9.00 AM) and Afternoon (1. 30 PM). Candidates can check the post wise schedule for the documentation in the provided hyperlink.
Download SSC SR Selection Posts DV Phase 2 Schedule 2021
Documents to Carry:
All selected candidates are required to appear for Document Verification along with the original documents.
Candidates have to bring two passport size recent colour photographs and one original Photo ID proof while appearing for the Document Verification. Photo ID Proof can be:
(a) Aadhaar Card/ Printout of E-Aadhaar.
(b) Voter ID Card.
(c) PAN Card.
(d) Passport.
(e) Driving License.
(f) Government School/ College ID Card.
(g) Employer ID (Govt./ PSU)
Candidates will have to produce original documents like:
- Matriculation/ Secondary Certificate.
- Educational Qualification Certificate, as per the requirement of the Post-category applied for.
- Order/ letter in respect of equivalent Educational Qualifications claimed, indicating the Authority (with number and date) under which it has been so treated, in respect of equivalent clause in Essential Qualifications, if a candidate is claiming a particular qualification as an equivalent qualification. (d) Experience Certificate, if required for the post.
- Caste/ Category Certificate, if belongs to reserved categories.
- Persons with Disabilities Certificate in the required format, if applicable.
- Relevant Certificate if seeking any age relaxation.
- No Objection Certificate, in case already employed in Government/ Government undertakings.
- A candidate who claims change in name after matriculation on marriage or remarriage or divorce, etc. the following documents shall be submitted.s