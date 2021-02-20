SSC Selection Posts DV Phase 2 Schedule 2021 Released for Southern Region, 402 Candidates Called for Document Verification

SSC Selection Posts DV Phase 2 Schedule 2021: Staff Selection Selection (SSC) has released the document verification list for Southern Region. The candidates who are going to appear for SSC Selection Posts DV within the southern region can download the list of provisionally selected candidates through the official website of SSCSR.i.e.sscsr.gov.in.

According to the notice released on the official website, The commission will conduct the SSC Selection Posts DV Round on 4, 5, 10, 11, 12, 15 and 16 March 2021 at 9.30 AM and 1.30 PM at the various exam centre. The candidates can check the schedule below.

The commission had advertised 17 vacancies for the selected post. The first round of document verification was conducted for 10 Post Categories and now the second document verification round is being conducted for 5 Posts including Junior Technical Assistant (Chemical/Geology/Geophysics/), Assistant Welfare Administrator and Technical Operator (Drilling).

The document verification for each post will be conducted in two sessions. i.e. Morning (9.00 AM) and Afternoon (1. 30 PM). Candidates can check the post wise schedule for the documentation in the provided hyperlink.

Download SSC SR Selection Posts DV Phase 2 Schedule 2021

Documents to Carry:

All selected candidates are required to appear for Document Verification along with the original documents.

Candidates have to bring two passport size recent colour photographs and one original Photo ID proof while appearing for the Document Verification. Photo ID Proof can be:

(a) Aadhaar Card/ Printout of E-Aadhaar.

(b) Voter ID Card.

(c) PAN Card.

(d) Passport.

(e) Driving License.

(f) Government School/ College ID Card.

(g) Employer ID (Govt./ PSU)

Candidates will have to produce original documents like: