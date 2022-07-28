SSC SR Selection Post 10 Admit Card 2022 (Released): Download Southern Region Call Letter Here

SSC SR Selection Post 10 Admit Card 2022: Staff Selection Commission (SSC), Southern Region (SR) has uploaded the admit card for the computer bases test for Graduate Level Posts, Higher Secondary Level Posts and Secondary Level Posts under Selection Posts Phase 10. SSC SR Selection Post 10 Admit Card Link is available on sscsr.gov.in. Candidates who are appearing in the SSC Selection Post 10 Exam on 01 August 2022 can download SSC, SR Admit Card, by clicking on the link
SSC SR Selection Post 10 Admit Card Download Links:
Matriculation Level
Higher Secondary Level
Graduation and Above Level
The candidates can check the schedule of the admit card in the table given below:
|
Exam Date
|
DURATION FOR DOWNLOADING E-ADMISSION CERTIFICATE
|
FROM
|
TO
|
01 August 2022
|
28 July 2022
|
01 August 2022
|
02 August 2022
|
29 July 2022
|
02 August 2022
|
03 August 2022
|
30 July 2022
|
03 August 2022
|
04 August 2022
|
31 July 2022
|
04 August 2022
|
05 August 2022
|
01 August 2022
|
05 August 2022
How to Download SSC SR Selection Post 10 Admit Card 2022 ?
- Go to the official website of SSC SR - sscsr.gov.in
- Click on the admit card link ‘Matriculation Level’, ‘Higher Secondary Level’ and ‘Graduation and Above Level’ given against ‘Download e-Admission Certificate’ under ‘Know the Application Status -> Matriculation Level Posts | Higher Secondary Level Posts | Graduation and Above Level - Know your Roll Number, Time, Date and Place of Examination (Computer Based Examination)’
- Read the special instructions given to candidates and click on ‘Download e-Admission Certificate’
- Download SSC Selection Post 10 Admit Card