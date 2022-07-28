SSC SR Selection Post 10 Admit Card 2022 (Released): Download Southern Region Call Letter Here

SSC SR Selection Post 10 Admit Card 2022 has been released on sscsr.gov.in. Candidates can download SSC Selection Post Phase 10 Admit Card for Southern Region from this article.

SSC SR Selection Post 10 Admit Card 2022: Staff Selection Commission (SSC), Southern Region (SR) has uploaded the admit card for the computer bases test for Graduate Level Posts, Higher Secondary Level Posts and Secondary Level Posts under Selection Posts Phase 10. SSC SR Selection Post 10 Admit Card Link is available on sscsr.gov.in. Candidates who are appearing in the SSC Selection Post 10 Exam on 01 August 2022 can download SSC, SR Admit Card, by clicking on the link

SSC SR Selection Post 10 Admit Card Download Links:

The candidates can check the schedule of the admit card in the table given below:

Exam Date DURATION FOR DOWNLOADING E-ADMISSION CERTIFICATE FROM TO 01 August 2022 28 July 2022 01 August 2022 02 August 2022 29 July 2022 02 August 2022 03 August 2022 30 July 2022 03 August 2022 04 August 2022 31 July 2022 04 August 2022 05 August 2022 01 August 2022 05 August 2022

How to Download SSC SR Selection Post 10 Admit Card 2022 ?