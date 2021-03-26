SSC Steno Final Answer Key 2021 Out @ssc.nic.in, Check Stenographer Revised Answers Link Here

SSC Steno Final Answer Key 2021: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the final answer key along with question paper of online exam for the post of Stenographer Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’. Candidates can download SSC Stenographer Final Answer Key from the official website of SSC - ssc.nic.in. SSC Steno Answer Key Link is available from 26 March to 25 April 2021.

SSC Steno Final Answer Key Link is given below. The candidates can download SSC Final Answer Key, directly, through the link below:

How to Download SSC Steno Final Answer Key 2021 ?

Go to the official website of SSC i.e. ssc.nic.in. Click on the link - ‘Stenographer Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ Examination 2019: Uploading of Final Answer Keys alongwith Question Papers ’, given on the homepage Download SSC Steno Final Answer Key PDF Notice Open the PDF and click on the link ‘Click here - For Final Answer Keys of Stenographer Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ Examination 2019’ given at the bottom of the page It will redirect you to an online pqage where you are required to enter your Roll Number and Password Check SSC Stenographer Question Paper and Final Answer 7You may take a print out of the Final Answer Keys alongwith respective Question Papers

SSC Steno exam was conducted on 22 December 2020 to 24 December 202 and SSC Steno Result was declared on 19 March 2021. SSC Steno Marks are available rom 23 March 2021 to 13 April 2021.

As per SSC Steno Result Notice, 9007 candidates are shortlisted to appera for SSC Steno Skill Test. SSC Stenographer Skill Test Date shall be declared by the SSC Regional Offices on its website in due course.

SSC Stenographer Notification 2019 was published on 20 September 2019. Online applications were invited from 20 September 2019 to 18 October 2019.