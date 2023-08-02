SSC Stenographer Notification 2023 Application Form on ssc.nic.in; Check Steno Vacancy, Eligibility

SSC Stenographer 2023 Notification: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will release the notification for SSC Steno Exam 2023. Check Online Application, Educational Qualification, Vacancies, How to Apply, Selection Process, Exam Pattern and Other Details.

SSC Stenographer Recruitment 2023: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is releasing the notification for SSC Stenographer Exam 2023 on 02 August 2023. According to the SSC Calender, the online application process will also start on 02 August and will be continued till 23 August 2023.

SSC Steno is a national-level recruitment exam and will be conducted in two phases i.e. Phase 1: Computer Based Test (CBT) and Phase 2: Skill Test (Dictation and Transcription). The SSC Steno Phase 1 exam will be held on 12 and 13 October 2023.

Interested candidates should have completed their 12th standard or equivalent from a recognized board. The age limit for Stenographer Grade C is between 18 to 30 years, while for Stenographer Grade D, it is between 18 to 27 years. There may be age relaxations for candidates belonging to specific reserved categories.

SSC Steno 2023 Highlights

Candidates can check the details regarding the exam including registration dates, exam dates, exam body and other information in the table below:

Name of the Exam Body Staff Selection Commission Exam Name SSC Stenographer 2023 Post Name Grade C and D officers Vacancies to be announced Application Mode Online Registration Dates 02 August to 23rd August 2023 Exam Date 12 and 13 October 2023 Selection process Written Exam, Skill Test Exam Level National Level Eligibility 12th pass Exam Mode Online (Computer-Based Test) and Skill Test Official Website www.ssc.nic.in

SSC Steno 2023 Eligibility Criteria

SSC Stenographer 2023 Nationality

Citizen of India

The subject of Nepal or Bhutan

Tibetan Refugee who came to India before 1st January 1962 with the intention of permanent settlement

Person of Indian Origin (PIO) who has migrated from Burma, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Vietnam or East African countries of Zaire, Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda, Zambia, Ethiopia, Malawi, with the intention of permanent settlement in India

Candidates belonging to categories 2, 3, and 4 must have a certificate of eligibility issued by the Govt of India.

Age Limit:

Stenographer Grade - 18 to 30 years

Stenographer Grade 18 to 27 years

SSC Stenographer 2023 Education Qualification:

Candidates must have passed the 12th standard or equivalent examination from a recognized Board or University.

How to Apply for SSC Stenographer Recruitment 2023 ?

The candidates can apply online for the exam from 02 August to 23rd August 2023.