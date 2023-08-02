SSC Stenographer Notification 2023 Application Form on ssc.nic.in; Check Steno Vacancy, Eligibility

SSC Stenographer Recruitment 2023: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is releasing the notification for SSC Stenographer Exam 2023 on 02 August 2023. According to the SSC Calender, the online application process will also start on 02 August and will be continued till 23 August 2023.
SSC Steno is a national-level recruitment exam and will be conducted in two phases i.e. Phase 1: Computer Based Test (CBT) and Phase 2: Skill Test (Dictation and Transcription). The SSC Steno Phase 1 exam will be held on 12 and 13 October 2023.
Interested candidates should have completed their 12th standard or equivalent from a recognized board. The age limit for Stenographer Grade C is between 18 to 30 years, while for Stenographer Grade D, it is between 18 to 27 years. There may be age relaxations for candidates belonging to specific reserved categories.
SSC Steno 2023 Highlights
Candidates can check the details regarding the exam including registration dates, exam dates, exam body and other information in the table below:
|
Name of the Exam Body
|
Staff Selection Commission
|
Exam Name
|
SSC Stenographer 2023
|
Post Name
|
Grade C and D officers
|
Vacancies
|
to be announced
|
Application Mode
|
Online
|
Registration Dates
|
02 August to 23rd August 2023
|
Exam Date
|
12 and 13 October 2023
|
Selection process
|
Written Exam, Skill Test
|
Exam Level
|
National Level
|
Eligibility
|
12th pass
|
Exam Mode
|
Online (Computer-Based Test) and Skill Test
|
Official Website
|
www.ssc.nic.in
SSC Steno 2023 Eligibility Criteria
SSC Stenographer 2023 Nationality
- Citizen of India
- The subject of Nepal or Bhutan
- Tibetan Refugee who came to India before 1st January 1962 with the intention of permanent settlement
- Person of Indian Origin (PIO) who has migrated from Burma, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Vietnam or East African countries of Zaire, Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda, Zambia, Ethiopia, Malawi, with the intention of permanent settlement in India
- Candidates belonging to categories 2, 3, and 4 must have a certificate of eligibility issued by the Govt of India.
Age Limit:
- Stenographer Grade - 18 to 30 years
- Stenographer Grade 18 to 27 years
SSC Stenographer 2023 Education Qualification:
Candidates must have passed the 12th standard or equivalent examination from a recognized Board or University.
How to Apply for SSC Stenographer Recruitment 2023 ?
The candidates can apply online for the exam from 02 August to 23rd August 2023.