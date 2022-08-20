SSC Stenographer Recruitment Notification 2022 on 20 August: 12th Pass Eligible Check Steno Exam

SSC Stenographer Recruitment Notification 2022: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is releasing the notification for recruitment to the post of Stenographer Grade “C” (Group B- Non-Gazetted) and Stenographer Grade “D” (Group C- Non-Gazetted) on 20 August 2022. Along with SSC Steno Notification, the commission will release the link to apply for SSC Steno 2022. Interested candidates who possess the required eligibility criteria can apply for SSC Stenographer 2022 Recruitment before the last date which is 05 September 2022.

After submitting the application for SSC Steno Recruitment 2022, the applications will be screened by the commission. Eligible applicants then will be called for an online exam which will be conducted in the month of November 2022.

This is a golden opportunity as all 12th-passed candidates are eligible for the said post. More details regarding SSC Steno 2022 such as eligibility, selection process, the application process, and exam pattern are given below:

SSC Steno 2022 Important Dates

SSC Steno 2022 Application Starting Date 20 August 2022 SSC Steno 2022 Application Last Date 05 August 2022 SSC Steno 2022 Exam Date November 2022 SSC Steno 2022 Admit Card Date 7 days before the exam

SSC Stenographer 2022 Vacancy Details

Stenographer ‘C’ - to be released

Stenographer ‘D’ - to be released

Eligibility Criteria for SSC Steno 2022 Posts

Educational Qualification:

Candidate should be 12th Standard Qualified or equivalent from a recognized Board or University.

Age Limit:

Stenographer Grade ‘C’ - 18 to 30 years

Stenographer Grade ‘D’ - 18 to 27 years

Selection Procedure for SSC Steno 2022

The candidates will be required to appear for:

SSC Steno Online Exam Skill Test

SSC Steno 2022 Exam Pattern

There will be a negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer. Candidates are, therefore, advised to keep this in mind while answering the questions.

SSC Steno 2022 Skill Test

The candidates who are shortlisted in the Computer Based Examination will be required to appear in the Skill Test for Stenography.

SSC Steno 2022 Admit Card

The admit cards will be uploaded to the regional websites of the commission. The candidates can download SSC Stenographer Admit Card by visiting the regional website for which they have applied.

How to Apply for SSC Steno Recruitment 2022 ?

Applications are required to be submitted in online mode only at the official website of SSC Headquarters i.e. https://ssc.nic.in

Application Fee

Rs. 100