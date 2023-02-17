SSC Stenographer Skill Test 2023 Exam to be reconducted: Check Revised Exam Date & Other Details Here

SSC Stenographer 2023: Staff Selection Commission has canceled the SSC Stenographer Skill Test 2022 and it is now going to be reconducted. Candidates can check the official notification from the website of SSC i.e., ssc.nic.in For information about the revised dates, direct link to download the official notification, Admit Card and Other details candidates can refer to the article below.

SSC Stenographer Skill Test: In a latest notification the Staff Selection Commission has rescheduled the SSC Stenographer Skill Test 2022. The candidates can check the official notification from the website of SSC i.e., ssc.nic.in

The SSC Stenographer Skill Test 2023 that was conducted on 15th February 2023 has been canceled by the SSC. The SSC Stenographer Skill Test 2023 Official Notification stated that due to the large number of complaints received from candidates and feedback received from Regional Offices of the Commission regarding technical glitches encountered during the conduct of the Skill Test of Stenographer Grade C & D Examination, 2022 on 15.02.2023 (Shift 1 & 2), the Commission has decided to cancel the said exam and re conduct it on a new date only for those candidates who appeared and registered for the Skill Test on 15.02.2 (Shift 1 & 2).

Notably, the SSC Stenographer Skill Test Revised exam dates are not yet announced by the SSC but are expected to be declared soon. The official notification mentioned that a new date for the Skill Test of Stenographer Grade C & D Examination, 2022 will be announced in due course for the candidates whose exam is rescheduled.

We have shared a step-by-step guide to download the SSC Stenographer Skill Test Exam Date 2022 Notification. However, candidates can also download the official notification from the link provided in the article below.

Download PDF: SSC Stenographer Skill Test Revised Date Notification

How to Download the SSC Stenographer Admit Card 2023?

Here are the steps that a candidate needs to follow in order to download the SSC Stenographer Admit Card 2023. However, there is no information regarding the SSC Stenographer Skill Test Revised Admit card but if released, candidates can download the admit card through these steps.

Go to the regional website of SSC i.e., sscsr.gov.in At the home page, on the left corner of the screen there will be a section named “Download e-admit cards”, click on the link. Under this a list will be displayed of the upcoming examinations and a direct link will also be displayed against them. Click on the link that says, “Stenographer Grade ‘C’ and ‘D’ Examination, 2022 - Conduct of Stenography Skill Test - Download e-Admission Certificate.” Enter your mandatory details such as registration number and date of birth. Click on Submit Button, the admit card will be displayed on the screen. Download the admit card and get a hard copy of it as well for future use.

The candidates can download the SSC Stenographer Skill Test Admit Card 2023 from the official website of SSC Stenographer Skill Test i.e., sscr.gov.in The applicants must note that the admit card will be available one week before the examination date.