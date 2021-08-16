Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

Study PG Medical in USA After Pursuing MBBS in India

Find out the steps to pursue PG Medical in USA after completing MBBS in India. Know the exams, career prospects, and benefits of pursuing Medical PG in the USA.

Created On: Aug 16, 2021 15:54 IST
USMLE 2021
USMLE 2021

Career Prospects of PG Medical in the USA - Candidates who have completed their MBBS in India or are pursuing MBBS in their final year can appear for the United States Medical Licensing Examination, USMLE test if they wish to advance their medical career in the USA.

Like we have a standardized exam in the medical domain called NEET and AIPGMEE, the PG exam in the USA known as USMLE is mandatory to pursue a career in the domain of Medicine.

About USMLE

It is compulsory to appear for the USMLE exam as the USA has defined set rules and regulations for Indian doctors aspiring to join the medical profession in the USA. Candidates can also appear for the USMLE-2 CK exam in India to qualify for Residency in the USA. In order to enroll for the USMLE exam, it is important that candidates should start preparations from the 2nd year of MBBS.   

USMLE is an objective (Multiple Choice Questions) based exam. An applicant is allowed to appear once a year.

USMLE Exam Pattern      

Take a look at three parts of the entrance exam to qualify for Medical PG in USA

About the Exam

USMLE Exam Pattern

Exam Duration

STEP 1

Checks ones understanding and ability to apply concepts of sciences wrt medicine, underlying health, disease, and modes of therapy

Around 280 MCQs, divided into seven 60-minute blocks, Computer-based test

Single day test

 

Approximately

eight hours

STEP 2

Tests the ability to apply medical knowledge, patient care under supervision, with an emphasis on health promotion and disease Prevention

Clinical Knowledge (CK)

 

Around 318 MCQs, divided into eight 60-minute blocks

One-day test

Session

 

Approximately

nine hours

The Clinical Skills Examination that focuses on analysing examinee’s ability to gather information from patients, their physical examinations, and submit findings in the end.

Clinical Skills (CS) - 12 patient cases: 15 minutes for each patient

Test candidates on 3 criteria -Communication and Interpersonal Skills (CIS), Integrated Clinical Encounter (ICE), and Spoken English Proficiency (SEP).

One-day test

Session

Approximately

eight hours

STEP 3

 

Here special emphasis is on understanding patient management in ambulatory settings.

 

Day 1: FOUNDATIONS OF

INDEPENDENT PRACTICE

 

Day 2: ADVANCED CLINICAL

MEDICINE (ACM)

Day 1 FIP:

 

Approximately 232 MCQs, categorised into six 60-minute blocks. It is a Computer- based test

Day 2 ACM:

Carries around 180 MCQs, categorised into six 45-minute blocks. Thirteen computer-based case simulations (CCS). Each simulation is allotted a maximum of 10 or 20 minutes of real time

One-day test

session

-Approximately

seven hours

 

One-day test

session

-Approximately

nine hours

Aspirants who qualify for USMLE test of three steps are then allowed to practice on patients in the USA.

USMLE Cutoff 2021

The minimum scores required to qualify in the USMLE test are mentioned as under. Only if the candidate scores the prescribed minimum cutoff, they will be allowed to pursue PG Medical in the USA.

USMLE Steps

Minimum Scores Required

Step 1

194

Step 2 CK

209

Step 3

196

If you have any other queries, please post them in the comment section. We shall revert back to your query soon and to read more articles about the Medical entrance exams, colleges, and news, stay tuned to our Education Portal, Jagranjosh.com!

