Study PG Medical in USA After Pursuing MBBS in India

Find out the steps to pursue PG Medical in USA after completing MBBS in India. Know the exams, career prospects, and benefits of pursuing Medical PG in the USA.

Career Prospects of PG Medical in the USA - Candidates who have completed their MBBS in India or are pursuing MBBS in their final year can appear for the United States Medical Licensing Examination, USMLE test if they wish to advance their medical career in the USA.

Like we have a standardized exam in the medical domain called NEET and AIPGMEE, the PG exam in the USA known as USMLE is mandatory to pursue a career in the domain of Medicine.

About USMLE

It is compulsory to appear for the USMLE exam as the USA has defined set rules and regulations for Indian doctors aspiring to join the medical profession in the USA. Candidates can also appear for the USMLE-2 CK exam in India to qualify for Residency in the USA. In order to enroll for the USMLE exam, it is important that candidates should start preparations from the 2nd year of MBBS.

USMLE is an objective (Multiple Choice Questions) based exam. An applicant is allowed to appear once a year.

USMLE Exam Pattern

Take a look at three parts of the entrance exam to qualify for Medical PG in USA

About the Exam USMLE Exam Pattern Exam Duration STEP 1 Checks ones understanding and ability to apply concepts of sciences wrt medicine, underlying health, disease, and modes of therapy Around 280 MCQs, divided into seven 60-minute blocks, Computer-based test Single day test Approximately eight hours STEP 2 Tests the ability to apply medical knowledge, patient care under supervision, with an emphasis on health promotion and disease Prevention Clinical Knowledge (CK) Around 318 MCQs, divided into eight 60-minute blocks One-day test Session Approximately nine hours The Clinical Skills Examination that focuses on analysing examinee’s ability to gather information from patients, their physical examinations, and submit findings in the end. Clinical Skills (CS) - 12 patient cases: 15 minutes for each patient Test candidates on 3 criteria -Communication and Interpersonal Skills (CIS), Integrated Clinical Encounter (ICE), and Spoken English Proficiency (SEP). One-day test Session Approximately eight hours STEP 3 Here special emphasis is on understanding patient management in ambulatory settings. Day 1: FOUNDATIONS OF INDEPENDENT PRACTICE Day 2: ADVANCED CLINICAL MEDICINE (ACM) Day 1 FIP: Approximately 232 MCQs, categorised into six 60-minute blocks. It is a Computer- based test Day 2 ACM: Carries around 180 MCQs, categorised into six 45-minute blocks. Thirteen computer-based case simulations (CCS). Each simulation is allotted a maximum of 10 or 20 minutes of real time One-day test session -Approximately seven hours One-day test session -Approximately nine hours

Aspirants who qualify for USMLE test of three steps are then allowed to practice on patients in the USA.

USMLE Cutoff 2021

The minimum scores required to qualify in the USMLE test are mentioned as under. Only if the candidate scores the prescribed minimum cutoff, they will be allowed to pursue PG Medical in the USA.

USMLE Steps Minimum Scores Required Step 1 194 Step 2 CK 209 Step 3 196

