Surat Municipal Corporation Recruitment 2020 for 120 Nurse, Wardboy and Ayah Posts, Walk-in-Interview

Surat Municipal Corporation Recruitment 2020: Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC) has issued notification for recruitment to the post of Nurse, Wardboy and Ayah. Interested and eligible candidates can Walk in for the interview on scheduled date and time.

Important Dates

Walk-in-Interview for Nurse Posts - 09 April 2020 at 9 AM

Walk-in-Interview for Wardboy Posts - 13 April 2020 at 9 AM

Walk-in-Interview for Ayah Posts - 15April 2020 at 9 AM

Surat Municipal Corporation Nurse, Wardboy and Ayah Posts Vacancy Details

Nurse - 50 Posts

Wardboy - 35 Posts

Ayah - 35 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for Nurse, Wardboy and Ayah Posts Posts

Nurse - Candidates should have General Nursing Diploma

Wardboy - 10th Class Passed with 3 years experience.

Ayah - 10th passed with past experience

Age Limit:

Nurse - 35 Years

Ward boy - 33 Years

Ayah -33 Years

How to Apply for Surat Municipal Corporation Nurse, Wardboy and Ayah Posts

The Eligible candidates can can appear for the interview along with the prescribed application on scheduled daet and time. Candidates can refer to detailed notification link for more information regarding eligibility, application process etc.

Surat Municipal Corporation Nurse, Wardboy and Ayah Notification PDF