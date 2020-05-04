Surat Municipal Corporation Recruitment 2020, Apply Online for 231 Paramedical Staff &Medical Officer Posts @suratmunicipal.gov.in

Surat Municipal Corporation Recruitment 2020: Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC) has published a recruitment notification for the post of Medical Officer and Paramedical Staff for Coronavirus (COVID 19). Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts through official website on or before 09 May 2020
Important Dates
Last Date of Online Application - 09 May 2020
Surat Municipal Corporation Vacancy Details
- Medical Officer (MO) - 131 Posts
- Paramedical Staff - 100 Posts
Salary:
- Medical Officer - Rs. 60,000 per month
- Paramedical Staff - Rs. 10,000 per month
Eligibility Criteria for Surat Municipal Corporation Paramedical Staff and Medical Officer Posts
Educational Qualification
- Medical Officer (MO) - Candidates should possess MBBS and registered with Gujarat Medical Council
- Paramedical Staff- Candidates should possess General Nursing and Midwifery/B.Sc in Nursing
How to Apply for Surat Municipal Corporation Paramedical Staff and Medical Officer Posts Recruitment 2020
The Eligible candidates can apply online for the posts by following steps given below on or before 09 May 2020:
- Go to official website of Surat Municipal Corporation i.e. suratmunicipal.gov.in
- Click on ‘Recruitment Section’ given at the top of the homepage
- Now, Click on ‘Apply Now’ given against 'Matter of filling online application form by Surat Municipal Corporation to fill the vacancy of Medical Officer (Part Time) and Para Medical Staff (Part Time) on contract basis.’
- A new window will open where you need to click on ‘Apply Now’ given against each post and fill the form
Surat Municipal Corporation Recruitment Notification and PDF
Surat Municipal Corporation Paramedical Staff and Medical Officer Online Application Link