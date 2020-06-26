Surat Municipal Corporation Recruitment 2020, Walk in for 788 Nurse, Wardboy & Other Posts

Surat Municipal Corporation Recruitment 2020: Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC) is conducting walk-in-interview for the post of Specialist Pulmonologist/ Physician, Senior Resident (Clinical), Medical Officer, Nurse, Ward Boy and Aya on contract basis at Schmeier Medical College and Hospital run by Surat Municipal Corporation. Interested and eligible candidates can appear for the interview on 27 June 2020
Interview Details
- Walk-in-Interview Date - 27 June 2020 (Saturday)
- Time - 9 AM to 12 PM
- Venue - D block, Smimer Medical College, Opposite of Bombay Market, Umarvada, Surat.
Surat Municipal Corporation Medical Officer Nurse, Wardboy, Aaya and Other Posts Vacancy Details
- Specialist Pulmonologist/ Physician - 04 Posts
- Senior Resident (Clinical) - 28 Posts
- Medical Officer - 96 Posts
- Nurse - 460 Posts
- Ward Boy - 100 Posts
- Aya- 100 Posts
Surat Municipal Corporation Salary:
- Specialist Pulmonologist/Physician - 1,20,000/- month
- Senior Resident (Clinical) - 66,000/- Month
- Medical Officer - 60,000/- month
- Nurse - 15,000/- month
- Ward Boy - 7,500/-month
- Aya - 7,500/-month
Eligibility Criteria for Surat Municipal Corporation Medical Officer Nurse, Wardboy, Aaya and Other Posts
The candidates can check the educational qualification in the pdf given below
How to Apply for Surat Municipal Corporation Medical Officer Nurse, Wardboy, Aaya and Other Posts Recruitment 2020 ?
The Eligible candidates can attend walk in interview at D block, Smimer Medical College, Opposite of Bombay Market, Umarvada, Surat on 27 June 2020 from 9 AM to 12 PM.
Surat Municipal Corporation Recruitment Notification PDF Download