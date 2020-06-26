Surat Municipal Corporation Recruitment 2020, Walk in for 788 Nurse, Wardboy & Other Posts

Surat Municipal Corporation Recruitment 2020: Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC) is conducting walk-in-interview for the post of Specialist Pulmonologist/ Physician, Senior Resident (Clinical), Medical Officer, Nurse, Ward Boy and Aya on contract basis at Schmeier Medical College and Hospital run by Surat Municipal Corporation. Interested and eligible candidates can appear for the interview on 27 June 2020

Interview Details

Walk-in-Interview Date - 27 June 2020 (Saturday)

Time - 9 AM to 12 PM

Venue - D block, Smimer Medical College, Opposite of Bombay Market, Umarvada, Surat.

Surat Municipal Corporation Medical Officer Nurse, Wardboy, Aaya and Other Posts Vacancy Details

Specialist Pulmonologist/ Physician - 04 Posts

Senior Resident (Clinical) - 28 Posts

Medical Officer - 96 Posts

Nurse - 460 Posts

Ward Boy - 100 Posts

Aya- 100 Posts

Surat Municipal Corporation Salary:

Specialist Pulmonologist/Physician - 1,20,000/- month

Senior Resident (Clinical) - 66,000/- Month

Medical Officer - 60,000/- month

Nurse - 15,000/- month

Ward Boy - 7,500/-month

Aya - 7,500/-month

Eligibility Criteria for Surat Municipal Corporation Medical Officer Nurse, Wardboy, Aaya and Other Posts

The candidates can check the educational qualification in the pdf given below

How to Apply for Surat Municipal Corporation Medical Officer Nurse, Wardboy, Aaya and Other Posts Recruitment 2020 ?



The Eligible candidates can attend walk in interview at D block, Smimer Medical College, Opposite of Bombay Market, Umarvada, Surat on 27 June 2020 from 9 AM to 12 PM.

Surat Municipal Corporation Recruitment Notification PDF Download