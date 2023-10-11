Surface Area and Volume Formula: Definition, Example with Solutions

Surface Area and Volume Formula : Check here the total Surface Area and Volume Formula list for various solids and combinations of solids for school students.

Surface Area and Volume Formula List: How to Calculate, Solved Examples

Surface Area and Volume Formula: Surface Area and Volume calculation is an important part of the curriculum for Maths students. Right from grades 5 and 6, students are taught to calculate area and perimeter for squares, rectangles and c

Surface Area Definition

The area covered by the surface of an object is called its surface area.

Surface area is measured in square units.

Surface area is of two types:

Curved Surface Area CSA or Lateral Surface Area

Curved Surface area is the space occupied by the curved surface of a solid. The base is not considered.

Total Surface Area TSA

The total surface area of an object is the area of its base and the curved surface as well.

Therefore, TSA = Area of base + Area of the curved surface

Volume Definition

The amount of space covered by an object is called its volume.

Volume is measured in cubic units.

Surface Area and Volume of Cube

When Length = Breadth = Height = a:

Cube Surface Area Formula

Curved surface area of a cube formula = 4a2

Total surface area of a cube formula= 6a2

Cube Volume Formula

Volume of a cube= a3

Surface Area and Volume of Cone

If Radius = r, Height = h and Slant Height = l

Cone Surface Area Formula

Curved surface area of a cone formula = πrl

Total surface area of a cone formula = πrl + πr2 = πr(r + l)

Cone Volume Formula

Volume of a cone formula = 1/3 x πr2h

Surface Area and Volume of Cuboid

When Length = l, Breadth = b, Height = h

Cuboid Surface Area Formula

Curved surface area of a cuboid formula = 2(lh + bh) = 2(l + b)h

Total surface area of a cuboid formula = 2(lb + bh + lh)

Cuboid Volume Formula

Volume of a cuboid formula = l x b x h

Surface Area and Volume of Cylinder

When Radius = r and Height = h:

Cylinder Surface Area Formula

Curved surface area of a cylinder formula = 2πrh

Total surface area of a cylinder formula = 2πrh + πr2 + πr2 = 2πrh + 2πr2 = 2πr(r + h)

Cylinder Volume Formula

Volume of a cylinder formula = πr2h

Surface Area and Volume of Frustum

When,

Radius of top circular part = r1

Radius of bottom circular part = r2

Height = h

Slant height = l

Frustum Surface Area Formula

Curved surface area of a frustum formula = π(r1+r2)l

Total surface area of a frustum formula = π(r1+r2)l + πr12 + πr22

Frustum Volume Formula

Volume of a frustum formula = 1/3 (πh(πr12 + πr22+ r1r2)

Surface Area and Volume of Hemisphere

Take Radius = r,

Hemisphere Surface Area Formula

Curved surface area of a hemisphere formula = 2πr2

Total surface area of a hemisphere formula = 2πr2 + πr2 = 3πr2

Hemisphere Volume Formula

Volume of a hemisphere formula = 2/3 (πr3)

Surface Area and Volume of Sphere

Here, Radius = r

Sphere Surface Area Formula

Total surface area of a sphere formula = 4πr2

Sphere Volume Formula

Volume of a sphere formula = 4/3 (πr3)

Surface Area and Volume Formula List

Shape Lateral / Curved Surface Area (Square Units) Total Surface Area (Square units) Volume (Cubic units) Cube LSA = 4l2 TSA = 6l2 V = l3 Cone CSA = πrl TSA = πr(l + r) V = (1/3)πr2h Cuboid LSA = 2h(l + b) TSA = 2(lb + bh + lh) V = l × b × h Cylinder CSA = 2π × r × h TSA = 2πr(h + r) V = πr2h Frustum CSA = π(r1+r2)l TSA = π(r1 + r2)l + π(r12 + r22) V = (1/3)πh(r12 + r22 + r1r2) Hemisphere CSA = 2πr2 TSA = 3πr2 V = (2/3)πr3 Sphere CSA = TSA = 4πr2 TSA = CSA = 4πr2 V = (4/3)πr3

Surface Area and Volume Solved Examples

Que 1: Find the lateral surface area of a cylinder with a base radius of 10 cm and height 20 cm.

Solution:

Given radius r = 10, height h = 20

LSA = 2πrh

= 2 * π* 10 * 20

= 400π

= 400 x 3.14

= 1256.7

The LSA of given cylinder is 1256.7 cm2 or 12.5 m2

Que 2: Find the total surface area and volume of a cuboid with length 5 cm, breadth 4 cm and height 3 cm.

Solution:

Given length 5 cm, breadth 4 cm and height 3 cm

TSA = 2(lb + bh + lh)

= 2(5*4 + 4*3 + 5*3)

= 2(20 + 12 + 15)

= 2 * 47

= 94 cm2

Volume = l × b × h

= 5 * 4 * 3

= 60 cm3