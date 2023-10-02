SVPUAT Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For Assistant Professor Posts, Check Eligibility And Salary

SVPUAT Recruitment 2023: Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel University of Agriculture & Technology (SVPUAT), Meerut has released notification for 54 Assistant Professors posts on its official website. You can check notification pdf, eligibility, age limit and others here.

SVPUAT Recruitment 2023 Notification: Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel University of Agriculture & Technology (SVPUAT), Meerut has released notification for the recruitment of 54 vacancies of Assistant Professors in the Employment News. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before October 18, 2023. Candidates willing to apply for this major recruitment drive will have to visit to the official website- at svpuat.edu.in.

Candidates having requisite educational qualification including Master degree with 55 percent marks with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification can apply for these posts.

SVPUAT Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

The application process for these posts is under way and the last date to apply online for these posts is October 18, 2023.

SVPUAT Recruitment 2023: Overview

Organization Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel University of Agriculture & Technology (SVPUAT) Post Name Assistant Professor Vacancies 54 Category Govt Jobs Job Location All India Last Date for Online Application October 18, 2023 Mode of Apply Online Official Website svbpmeerut.ac.in

SVPUAT Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

A total of 54 Assistant Professor Posts are to be filled under the recruitment drive in various disciplines.

Please check notification link for details of the disciplines wise number of posts update.

SVPUAT Recruitment 2023: Educational Qualifications

Candidates should have a Master degree with 55 percent marks ( or an equivalent grade in a point scale wherever the grading system is followed) in a concerned/relevant/allied subject from an Indian University, or an equivalent degree from an accredited foreign university.

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the eligibility for the post.

SVPUAT Recruitment 2023: Pay Scale

As academic level 10 with rationalized entry of Rs. 57,700

Check notification link for details in this regard.

SVPUAT Recruitment 2023: Notification PDF





How To Apply For SVPUAT Recruitment 2023?

You can apply online for these posts in online mode after following the steps given below.