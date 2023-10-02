SVPUAT Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For Assistant Professor Posts, Check Eligibility And Salary

SVPUAT Recruitment 2023 Notification: Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel University of Agriculture & Technology (SVPUAT), Meerut has released notification for the recruitment of 54 vacancies of Assistant Professors in the Employment News. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before October 18, 2023. Candidates willing to apply for this major recruitment drive will have to visit to the official website- at svpuat.edu.in.
Candidates having requisite educational qualification including Master degree with 55 percent marks with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification can apply for these posts.
SVPUAT Recruitment 2023: Important Dates
The application process for these posts is under way and the last date to apply online for these posts is October 18, 2023.
SVPUAT Recruitment 2023: Overview
|Organization
|Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel University of Agriculture & Technology (SVPUAT)
|Post Name
|Assistant Professor
|Vacancies
|54
|Category
|Govt Jobs
|Job Location
|All India
|Last Date for Online Application
|October 18, 2023
|Mode of Apply
|Online
|Official Website
|svbpmeerut.ac.in
SVPUAT Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details
A total of 54 Assistant Professor Posts are to be filled under the recruitment drive in various disciplines.
Please check notification link for details of the disciplines wise number of posts update.
SVPUAT Recruitment 2023: Educational Qualifications
Candidates should have a Master degree with 55 percent marks ( or an equivalent grade in a point scale wherever the grading system is followed) in a concerned/relevant/allied subject from an Indian University, or an equivalent degree from an accredited foreign university.
You are advised to check the notification link for details of the eligibility for the post.
SVPUAT Recruitment 2023: Pay Scale
As academic level 10 with rationalized entry of Rs. 57,700
Check notification link for details in this regard.
SVPUAT Recruitment 2023: Notification PDF
Also Read:
Upcoming Government Jobs 2023 LIVE: Employment News, Notifications
DRDO RAC Recruitment 2023 For Scientist B Posts
How To Apply For SVPUAT Recruitment 2023?
You can apply online for these posts in online mode after following the steps given below.
- Step I: Visit to the official website-svbpmeerut.ac.in
- Step 2: Click on the link Advertisement No. IV/2023 on the home page.
- Step 3: Now click on the Registration link on the home page
- Step 4: Fill out the application fee and upload all the required documents to the concerned link.
- Step 5: All candidates are advised to take a printout of the online forms and keep it with them for future reference.
- Step 6: You will have to submit the hard copy of the application form to the address mentioned in the notification.